Two teams scored twice in the first 39 minutes. Only one team could repeat the feat.
Washington’s Lady Jays (4-2) took a 3-2 halftime lead in the 40th minute and carried out a 4-2 victory against Villa Duchesne (0-3) Friday in the Parkway College Showcase in Maryland Heights.
Senior defender Taylor Bauer scored off a corner kick in the 29th minute to put Washington ahead with the first goal.
However, that set off a flurry that saw two Villa Duchesne goals less than a minute apart in the 35th and 36th minutes of play.
“We were able to play team soccer during this game,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We jumped on top early in the game 1-0, but gave up the lead late in the first half by allowing two goals.”
The Saints lead did not last long however, as sophomore forward Rebekah Lewis scored with a header on another corner kick to even the score in the 39th minute.
The Lady Jays were still not done scoring in the first half though. Junior midfielder Sarah Becszlko put through what proved to be the game-winning goal a minute later.
“After they took a 2-1 lead, we were able to score two goals in the final minutes of the half to go into halftime with a 3-2 lead,” Fischer said. “Our ability to keep battling after they hit us in the face was fun to watch. We moved the ball well and made the right runs every time we needed to.”
Sophomore midfielder Mia Lanemann tacked on an insurance goal in the second half, bolstering the Washington lead to two.
Cierstyn Jacquin, Jena Monehan and Sam Winistoerfer each earned an assist in the contest.
Sophomore goalkeeper Ariel Pettis earned the victory in the net. She made eight saves.
“We are playing some different people on defense with (Kaly) Stieffermann out, and those girls have really stepped up,” Fischer said. “I love the way we have competed every minute of the game since the Liberty game. We lost that game because we were outplayed at times, but it seems we have learned from that game.”
Katie Rodrigues and Taryn Tkachuk scored the two Saints goals and each had an assist.
Emma St. John served in goal for Villa Duchesne for 79 of the 80 minutes. She was 14-18 in save chances.
Reserve goalkeeper Izzy Kohlberg made one save for the Saints.
The Lady Jays returned to the Showcase Saturday against Carbondale (Ill.) Next up for Washington will be an away game in Gateway Athletic Conference Central play at Ft. Zumwalt North Tuesday at 7 p.m.