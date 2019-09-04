Rain was the bracket buster at the Troy Lead Off Classic over Labor Day weekend.
The weather put a stop to the first round of play Friday after just two games were completed. Washington’s first-round game against Palmrya was halted in progress.
Plans were made to resume the first round Saturday, but postponed again due to weather.
The end result was an abbreviated eight-team bracket played and a four-team round robin pool all taking place Monday with Washington not returning to the event. Hickman, Battle and Highland each opted not to return Monday as well.
Troy ended up claiming the tournament championship with a 19-1 victory against Francis Howell Central in the bracket final.
Timberland finished in third place with a 16-3 victory against Ft. Zumwalt South.
Palmyra, Washington’s scheduled first-round opponent, was the consolation winner, topping Fulton, 8-2.
Hannibal defeated Warrenton for seventh place, 4-2.
In pool play, St. Dominic and Bowling Green each posted 2-1 records. St. Dominic defeated Bowling Green, 8-4, in their head-to-head contest.
Jamboree
While Washington did not get to start the regular season last week, the team did play in a jamboree at Rolla Wednesday.
The Lady Jays topped Waynesville, 19-5, in the preseason action and dropped the other scrimmage to Rolla, 13-4.
Washington played without pitching ace Ellie Quaethem in both scrimmages.
Against Waynesville, Maddie Holtmeyer and Ashley Molitor each recorded two hits.
Sarah Becszlko, Emma Vodnansky, Myla Inman, Kylie McDaniel, Grace Landwehr and Denise Heggemann each turned in one hit.
Vodnansky hit a home run, Landwehr a double and all other Washington hits against Waynesville went for singles.
Landwehr, Molitor and Vodnansky had two runs batted in apiece. Becszlko, Holtmeyer, Liz Jones, Inman and McDaniel each drove in a run.
Vodnansky, Heggemann and Hope Ramsey each scored three times. Allie Huddleston, Inman twice and Loren Thurman all scored twice. Holtmeyer, Jones, McDaniel and Landwehr all crossed the plate once.
Inman stole two bases. Huddleston, Jones, Vodnansky, Landwehr, Heggemanna nd McDaniel each stole once.
Holtmeyer pitched against Waynesville for three innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit and a walk with three strikeouts.
McDaniel tossed one inning and allowed one run on one hit and a walk.
Rolla held Washington to just one hit, a triple by Vodnansky.
Vodnansky scored twice, Landwehr once and Heggemann once.
Huddleston and Molitor each drove in a run.
Vodnansky, Landwehr and Heggemann each stole a base.
McDaniel pitched 1.1 innings and allowed seven runs on seven hits and four walks, striking out two.
Thurman threw one inning and allowed three runs on four hits with one walk and one strikeout.
Under the jamboree format, teams are allowed to start later innings with baserunners already in position to create situational practice scenarios during the scrimmage.