While Washington’s Lady Jays won just one game on the basketball court, many members of the team were winners in the classroom.
A total of 10 Lady Jays earned all-academic honors in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central this season.
Senior forward Nakya Kriebaum was selected as Washington’s sportsmanship honoree this season.
Others selected to receive sportsmanship awards in the conference were Ft. Zumwalt East’s Macie Farrier, Ft. Zumwalt North’s Katie Grimes, Ft. Zumwalt South’s Katie Light, Wentzville Liberty’s Mar’Shay Riggins and Timberland’s Megan Auringer.
Washington players to earn all-academic honors include:
• Ingrid Figas;
• Sara Heggemann;
• Joie Heien;
• Jessie Huxol;
• Cierstyn Jacquin;
• Grace Landwehr;
• Paige Robinson;
• Avery Street; and
• Sammi Wang.