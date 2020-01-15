Winning nine races and taking second in seven, the Washington swimming Lady Jays won in a landslide at the St. Peters Rec-Plex Friday.
Washington scored 115 points to defeat Ft. Zumwalt South in a dual meet. The Lady Bulldogs ended with 65 points.
The Lady Jays swept all three relay events.
The foursome of Aubrie Moreland, Abby Loesing, Kinsey Kamper and Jenna Loepker won both the 200 medley relay (2:13.5) and the 200 freestyle relay (2:00.41).
Loepker teamed with Elizabeth Williams, Clairese Kluba and Mikala Brune to win the 400 freestyle relay in 4:44.88.
Moreland gained solo wins in the 200 freestyle (2:19.2) and the 100 freestyle (58.27).
Loesing also won two solo events, finishing first in the 50 freestyle (28.27) and the 100 breaststroke (1:25.08).
Kamper took first in the 100 butterfly in 1:17.35.
Kluba was the winner of the 100 backstroke in 1:16.7.
Loepker gained a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly in 1:28.28.
Brune placed second in the 500 freestyle (7:00.5) and the 200 freestyle (2:39.63).
Williams finished second in the 200 individual medley in 2:54.08.
Kylee Perriman took second place in the 50 freestyle in 31.29.
Bella Hartung clocked in at 1:19.44 to finish second in the 100 backstroke.
Grace Trentmann placed second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:35.02.
Washington swam at Incarnate Word in a tri-meet with Ft. Zumwalt West Monday and will next participate in a dual meet at Eureka Thursday at 4:30 p.m.