Third place goes to the Lady Jays in their first tournament of the season.
Washington (4-3-1) worked its way into the playoffs Saturday at the annual St. Francis Borgia Regional Volleyball Tournament with a 1-1-1 record in pool play, taking a win over Lutheran South (2-2), 25-17, 25-20, a split with Parkway West (2-1-1), 17-25, 25-19, and a loss against St. Dominic (4-0), 25-13, 25-23.
In the semifinals, crosstown rival Borgia (6-0) defeated the Lady Jays for the first time since 2015, 25-19, 25-22.
Washington rebounded for a three-set victory against Westminster Christian Academy (2-4-1), 29-31, 25-10, 25-14 in the third-place match.
“This was a great tournament for our team,” Washington Head Coach Susan Harms said. “We played a lot of volleyball, were able to make adjustments during the day and played together as a team. I was so extremely proud of all the girls today. We were never out of any game, playing aggressively on defense and offense.”
Westminster started out on a 6-0 run against Washington in the third-place game, but Washington recovered to take that game into extra points before taking the loss on a lengthy 31-29 set. Washington was able to keep the momentum from pushing back into that first set and won the final two rounds in convincing fashion to clinch third.
“After a long day of volleyball (and) losing such a battle, our girls came out the next game swinging, passing (and) playing great volleyball,” Harms said.
Senior middle blocker Kassidy Phillips knocked down 18 kills and six blocks against Westminster.
“Jackie Oetterer did a great job running the offense all day,” Harms said. “Morgan Gratza, Josie Collier (and) Cierstyn Jacquin played solid defense, making some great saves. Josie Obermark, Claire Strubberg, Emma Duncan, Hallie Giesike and Sophie Howell’s net play was good too, both blocking and attacking.”
The following statistics include four of Washington’s five games at the tournament. Washington’s statistics for the Borgia game were not available as of print deadline.
Phillips led the Lady Jays on the tournament with 44 kills and 15 blocks, adding 37 digs, two assists and three aces.
Abby Redd put down 11 kills and 12 blocks with two digs and one assist.
Duncan made 11 kills with four blocks and seven digs.
Obermark notched nine kills, nine digs, three aces one block and one assist.
Oetterer posted 54 assists and 26 digs with 10 kills and seven blocks.
Giesike made 12 assists and recorded three digs, two kills and two blocks.
Howell killed five with two blocks, two digs and one assist.
Strubberg notched six assists, four kills, three blocks and two digs.
Collier picked up 26 digs with four kills and one assist.
Gratza, the libero, made 65 digs and one assist.
Jacquin contributed 26 digs and two assists.