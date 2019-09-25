The Lady Jays ended the Francis Howell Central Classic on a win.
Washington (4-7) started the tournament with a 5-4 loss against Winfield (7-4) Friday. The Lady Jays then started Saturday with a 9-1 loss against Warrenton (7-6) in the consolation semifinals. Washington ended with a 4-2 victory against St. Charles (4-7) in the seventh-place game.
Washington played all three rounds of the tournament at St. Charles Community College.
St. Charles
The Lady Jays took a 3-0 lead early in the final round, scoring once in the first inning and twice in the second. Washington tacked on an insurance run in the top of the sixth.
St. Charles scored both its runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Loren Thurmon pitched the complete game for Washington. She allowed two runs on eight hits and four walks, striking out one.
Thurmon also had the big hit at the plate, a triple.
Allie Huddleston and Emma Vodnansky both doubled.
Ashley Molitor singled twice. Sarah Becszlko, Liz Jones, Sophia Olszowka and Myla Inman all singled once.
Vodnansky scored two runs. Emma Riegel and Inman both scored once.
Huddleston picked up two runs batted in. Molitor and Inman each collected an RBI.
Grace Landwehr reached on a walk.
Vodnansky was twice hit by a pitch and stole one base.
Inman delivered a sacrifice fly and Thurmon laid down a sacrifice bunt.
Winfield
The Lady Warriors scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth inning in Friday’s contest.
Both teams scored three times in the third inning and once in the fifth. Winfield also got one run in the bottom of the fourth to make the difference.
The game concluded after six innings.
Thurmon pitched all five innings for Washington. She allowed five unearned runs on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Vodnansky doubled and singled with an RBI and a stolen base.
Inman doubled, walked, stole a base and scored a run.
Huddleston, Becszlko, Molitor, Jones and Landwehr all singled.
Huddleston, Becszlko and Riegel each crossed the plate once.
Huddleston picked up an RBI.
Becszlko and Hope Ramsey each added a stolen base.
Landwehr put down a sacrifice bunt.
Warrenton
Warrenton jumped out to a five-run lead in the first inning before adding two runs in the third, one in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Washington got its lone run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Kylie McDaniel pitched all six innings for the Lady Jays, allowing two earned runs on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts.
Becszlko doubled. Vodnansky, Huddleston, Molitor and Olszowka each singled.
Jones drove in Vodnansky for the lone Washington run on a sacrifice fly.
Huddleston and Vodnansky each stole a base.