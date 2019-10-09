Timberland added a Gateway Athletic Conference Central girls golf championship last Tuesday.
The Lady Wolves were able to win by a comfortable margin at Forest Hills Country Club with 365 strokes.
Wentzville Liberty was the second finisher with 400 strokes, followed by Ft. Zumwalt South (405) in third, Ft. Zumwalt North (439) in fourth, Washignton (443) in fifth and sixth place going to Warrenton (479).
In a regular-season ending tri-meet Wednesday at Quail Creed Golf Club, Washington shot a 215 to trail Webster Groves (192) and Lutheran South (209).
GAC Championships
Liberty’s Kelly Karre was the top individual golfer in the tournament, finishing with 85 strokes (13 over par).
Elizabeth Bigler of Ft. Zumwalt North shot an 88 to earn second-place honors.
Washington’s top finisher was Mia Lanemann, who shot a 102 to tie for ninth place with Ft. Zumwalt South’s Haley Kaiser.
Following Lanemann for the Lady Jays were Kyla Engmann (20th, 112), Emily Molitor (21st, 113), Grace Bryson (T-23rd, 116) and Joie Heien (T-26th, 118).
Thursday Tri
Webster Groves golfer Jenna Clark had the best round, carding a 42 to take medalist honors.
Lanemann led Washington with a 46.
Bryson and Engemann both carded a 55.
Heien and Molitor both finished with 59 strokes.
The Lady Jays will next be in action Monday at 9 a.m. in the Class 2 District 4 meet at New Bloomfield’s Meadow Lake Acres Country Club.