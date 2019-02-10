The Lady Eagles are tops in the pool in the Gateway Athletic Conference’s North-Central swimming division.
Wentzville Liberty topped the team scores in Wednesday’s final round of the competition at the St. Peters Rec-Plex with 440 points. Ft. Zuwmalt North (396 points) took second, followed by Ft. Zumwalt South (323), Ft. Zumwalt East (304), Washington (230), St. Charles (150) and St. Charles West (145).
Timberland, typically a part of the GAC Central, competed in the GAC South finals, which it won with a total of 476 points.
The Lady Jays qualified at least one swimmer for the championship race in nine out of 11 events at the meet and a swimmer for the consolation final in the two remaining events. Preliminary heats were held on Monday.
“The girls pulled together as a team and created some great results,” Washington Head Coach Lane Page said. “Nearly everyone improved on previous performances. Collectively, the team was very proud of their efforts.”
Aubrie Moreland had the two highest finishes for the Lady Jays in the competition. She finished second in both the 200 freestyle (2:05.15) and the 500 freestyle (5:45.09).
McKenzie Dohm grabbed third place in the 100 freestyle (59.57) and fifth in the 50 freestyle (27.23).
Moreland and Dohm teamed with Abby Loesing and Maddy Tchiblakian in the 400 freestyle relay and placed fourth in 4:12.54.
Moreland, Dohm, Tchiblakian and Mikala Brune together placed fifth in the 200 medley relay in 2:11.33.
Washington’s 200 freestyle relay team of Clairese Kluba, Elizabeth Sander, Jenna Loepker and Loesing finished fifth in 2:00.93.
Individually, Tchiblakian placed sixth in the 200 individual medley (2:51.83) and seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.52).
Kluba was the seventh-place finisher in the 200 individual medley (2:54.33) and took 10th in the 100 backstroke (1:18.02).
Loesing claimed seventh place in the 50 freestyle in 28.02.
Brune placed 11th in the 100 butterfly (1:21.6) and 12th in the 500 freestyle (7:26.61).
Loepker finished 13th in the 50 freestyle (31.16) and 14th in the 200 freestyle (2:40.38).
Sander was the 14th-place finisher in both the 200 individual medley (3:05.86) and the 100 backstroke (1:27.43).
The last remaining event on the schedule is the Class 1 Girls Swimming and Diving Championships, back at the Rec-Plex on Feb. 15-16. Announcements have not yet been made on who will qualify for the state meet. Washington has recorded state consideration times in eight events this season.