The Lady Eagles opened an early lead and made it hold up to begin Gateway Athletic Conference Central basketball play.
Wentzville Liberty (1-0, 1-0) started its season Monday with a 42-29 home win against Washington (0-2, 0-1).
Liberty held a 12-1 lead at the end of the first quarter and remained ahead, 24-7, at the half.
“We dug ourselves a pretty big hole to start off,” Washington Head Caoch Doug Light said. “We were down 20-1 early in the second quarter. We missed shot after shot. Liberty completely controlled the first half.”
Washington had a solid third quarter, outscoring the Lady Eagles, 12-4, cutting the Liberty lead to 28-19.
“At halftime we challenged our kids to be more aggressive,” Light said. “We scratched and clawed our way to within two points early in the fourth quarter at 28-26.”
Grace Landwehr had the high of eight points for Washington.
“Grace played with so much energy and passion on both sides of the ball,” Light said. “Although she didn’t appear in the scoring column, Ingrid Figas had a great (game) defensively. She set the tone for our press and made a lot of things happen.”
Cierstyn Jacquin and Joie Heien scored six points each.
Paige Robinson added four points. Gabby Lindemann finished with three points. Emma Briggs and Avery Street both scored one.
Toni Patterson led Liberty with 10 points on the night.
Kylee Orf and Mia VanPamel both ended with seven points.
Melanie Giljum netted six points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Megan Kruse (five points), Sara Gordley (four) and Grace Watson (three) rounded out the Liberty scoring.
The Lady Jays returned to action Tuesday night at home against Union and will next play Monday on the road at New Haven. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.