The Lady Jays finished pool play at the Gateway Match Up with a pair of ties.
Washington (9-7-3) finished fifth in its pool Thursday at Oakville’s annual tournament. Tuesday, in Gateway Athletic Conference Central play, the Lady Jays lost on the road at Wentzville Liberty (7-2, 3-2), 25-18, 25-21.
At Oakville, Washington took losses to Incarnate Word (11-1), 25-23, 25-23, and Lutheran South (6-8-1), 26-24, 27-25 and split with Jackson (10-1-3), 25-22, 23-25, and Kirkwood (4-9-3), 25-15, 17-25.
Wentzville Liberty
Tuesday’s loss puts Washington’s run of seven straight Gateway Athletic Conference Central titles in jeopardy.
“Tough loss,” Washington Head Coach Susan Harms said. “For as good as we passed on Monday, It didn’t happen on Tuesday. We had a tough time passing off the serve, which caused us to send over many free balls.”
The Lady Jays trailed 9-1 to open the second set, but battled back for a respectable finish.
“(The) girls showed a lot of character and grit,” Harms said. “Liberty played a good game. We will learn from this, keep working and move on to the next game.”
Kassidy Phillips recorded seven kills and two blocks in the contest.
Emma Duncan notched four kills.
Hallie Giesike, Josie Obermark and Abby Redd all made a block.
Jackie Oetterer posted eight assists and Giesike made three assists.
Libero Morgan Gratza came up with 19 digs.
Other dig totals included Josie Collier (10), Obermark (10), Cierstyn Jacquin (nine), Phillips (six), Oetterer (four), Duncan (three) and Figas (two).
Pool Play
Statistics for Thursday’s nights pool play games were not available as of print deadline.
“As you can see from the scores we were in every game,” Harms said. “It was exciting volleyball, going point for point. (The) girls played hard all evening. We just couldn’t finish some of the games, however I was very pleased with how everyone played. We had girls step in and contribute in a big way. Sophie Howell came in (for) both the Jackson and Kirkwood games and put down seven and six kills, which was huge for us.”
Washington will begin Gateway Match Up bracket play at Oakville High School Saturday, taking on Nerinx Hall in the first round at 8 a.m.