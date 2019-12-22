The Ft. Zumwalt South Lady Bulldogs spread the basketball around Thursday to beat the Washington Lady Jays.
Zumwalt South (2-5, 1-0) started its Gateway Athletic Conference Central schedule Thursday with a 54-16 win on the road at Washington (0-6, 0-3).
“They came in 1-5, losing to 5 really good teams, and having a decisive victory over a really good Eureka team,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “After watching film, I could see how good they really are. Maybe it sounds cliche, but Zumwalt South had to be the best 1-5 team in the state.”
After one quarter, Washington trailed 22-7. Zumalt South then shut out the Lady Jays in the second quarter to go into the half with a 37-7 advantage.
At the end of the third quarter, the score was 50-9.
Payton Voss led the Lady Jays with six points.
“She’s been fighting injury problems early in the season, but has begun to heal up,” Light said. “She hit two three-pointers off the bench in the fourth quarter.”
Grace Landwehr and Avery Street both netted four points. Gabby Lindemann added two points.
The Lady Bulldogs received scoring contributions from 10 different players, none of whom had more than nine.
“South has so many dynamic players on the offensive side of the ball,” Light said. “That, and a decided size advantage was hard for us to overcome.”
Maddie Murphy’s nine points led the way for Zumwalt South.
Jenna Smith and Macy Hughes both added eight points.
Camie Humphrey added five points. Halle Benskin, Sophia Cross and Alanna Crumpley each scored four points. Emma Owens added three points and Payton Petty rounded out the scoring with one point.
The Lady Jays are off for the rest of 2019 and will resume conference play at home Jan. 3, hosting Ft. Zumwalt North at 5:30 p.m.