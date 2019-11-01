It was worth getting wet for the Washington cross country Lady Jays.
Washington qualified its entire girls team for the sectional round after finishing second through a steady drizzle Saturday at Big Driver during the Class 4 District 3 meet.
The Lady Jays scored 63 points behind three runners finishing in the top four individually. Washington finished two points behind the girls district champions, Wentzville Liberty (61).
Washington also qualified one individual for the sectional round in the boys race, Noah Little, who finished in fifth place.
“We are very proud of our kids across the board and the way they competed,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “This time of year is all about survival. Being on our home course definitely gives us an advantage.”
Other girls teams making the cut for the sectional round were Timberland (98 points) and Francis Howell (110).
Jefferson City won the boys race with 41 points, followed by Francis Howell (88), Ft. Zumwalt West (99) and Helias Catholic (115). Washington placed ninth with 257 points.
“Despite the weather the district championships went off without a hitch,” Olszowka said after Washington served as the host school for the event. “Very thankful to Mr. (Bill) Deckelman for giving us the tools we need to put on the championship caliber meet. Very grateful to have so many volunteers from the community, from parents, teachers, and staff to help manage a meet of this magnitude.”
Girls
Wentville Liberty’s Ally Kruger was the individual champion, completing the course in 20:09.1.
The next three runners to cross the finish line were all from Washington.
Mia Reed took second place in 20:17.4, followed closely by Julia Donnelly (20:25.7) and Jessie Donnelly (20:35.3).
“We ran very strong up front,” Olszowka said. “Confidence is starting to really pay off. For us to run those sort of times in that kind of weather on Big Driver says a lot for the mental and physical state that we are in.”
Liberty was able to push its next four runners all into the top 20 to edge the Lady Jays for the district title.
Washington’s next runner to cross was McKenna Jacquin, who placed 24th in 22:15.3.
Allison Meyer was the Lady Jays’ final scoring runner, crossing the finish line in 32nd place in 22:58.1.
Rounding out the race for the Lady Jays were Lilly Nix (39th, 23:16.2) and Lindsay Sprung (55th, 24:10.7).
“The girls have been dealing with some nagging injuries and illness for the past two weeks,” Olszowka said. “We have been doing our best to battle through it and still get some training done.”
Boys
After previously qualifying for the sectional meet the last two seasons, Little had his best district finish to date Saturday, taking fifth place.
“Noah ran a very smart race,” Olszowka said. “We told the kids right before the race that the first 300 meters was not a big deal — no matter what do not race up this hill at the start. Noah got a decent start and hung back, staying in control. This gave him a great opportunity to continue to move up through the race at a steady rate on his way to a top finish and earning all-district honors for the third straight year.”
Little placed 15th in the district in 2017 and 14th in 2018.
Helias Catholic runner Jack Crull was the top finisher in the district with a time of 16:41.2.
Jefferson City’s Thomas Roehl took second in 16:52.8. The Jeff City Jays finished with four runners in the top 10 and six in the top 15 to win the team title.
Mason Kauffeld was Washington’s second runner to finish, taking 34th place in 18:38.8, just four spots below the cut for sectional qualifiers.
Ben Griffen (67th, 19:47.9), Benjamin Scheperle (73rd, 20:05.5), Nicholas James (78th, 20:35.9) and Eli Houston (85th, 21:58.1) also recorded times for Washington.
Ethan Bliss also ran for the Blue Jays, but did not record a time due to a malfunction with the RFID chip runners wear to measure when they cross the finish line.
Bliss was running in the vicinity of his teammate Griffen coming up what’s known as “Heartbreak Hill” in the late stages of the race.