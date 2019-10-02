The Lady Jays were playing in the final round at the Gateway Match Up.
Washington (12-9-3) made a run all the way up to the final game of the silver bracket at Oakville’s annual tournament before falling to Francis Howell (10-4-2), 25-11, 25-23.
The Lady Jays started the day with a 25-13, 25-14 loss to Nerinx Hall (9-7-1) to determine which team would play another round in the gold bracket. Washington then went on to earn wins over Kirkwood (12-9-3), 25-13, 16-25, 27-25, Duchesne (6-13-1), 25-21, 25-14, and Jackson (10-4-3), 25-20, 15-25, 34-32.
The final set of the Jackson game went further into extra points that the Lady Jays had been this season.
Washington erased a 23-18 deficit in that set behind five service points from Josie Obermark.
“(I) was so very proud of the team effort,” Head Coach Susan Harms said. “Both teams played great volleyball.”
Washington threatened to make another comeback against Francis Howell in the final game, turning a 24-20 deficit into a 24-23 game until Howell was able to find the match point.
The Lady Jays went a long way after that initial Saturday morning loss to Nerinx Hall, a game with an 8 a.m. start time.
“After (that) loss, I was thinking this was going to be another one of our Saturday Oakville tournament performances, where we show up, however don’t play good volleyball,” Harms said. “Boy was I wrong.”
In addition to the comeback against Jackson in the silver bracket semifinals, Washington scored another come-from-behind win against Kirkwood in the Lady Jays’ second game of the day.
“The girls never gave up,” Harms said. “They played hard together and pulled out a great win.”
Kassidy Phillips led the Lady Jays with 43 kills Saturday, adding eight blocks and 86 digs.
Emma Duncan notched 19 kills with one block and six digs.
Sophie Howell recorded 13 kills with five digs and four blocks.
Jackie Oetterer had eight kills with 54 assists, nine digs and one block.
Abby Redd knocked down eight kills with three blocks, one assist and one dig.
Josie Obermark recorded six kills and 30 digs.
Hallie Giesike made three kills, 23 assists and 18 digs.
Cierstyn Jacquin picked up 129 digs with one kill.
Josie Collier recorded 52 digs and one assist.
Morgan Gratza notched 18 digs.
Claire Strubberg made one kill with four assists and seven digs.
Washington is playing at the Hermann Tournament this week in the Tuesday pool.