Washington edged Ft. Zumwalt North Thursday at Wolf Hollow Golf Club for the Lady Jays’ first dual win.
Washington shot a 209 to defeat Zumwalt North by two strokes.
“Well to say it was a better day on the course than a week and a half ago would be an understatement,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said.
Mia Lanemann shot 48 to take medalist honors.
“Mia shot under 50 for the first time in her career tonight,” Fischer said. “She has played well the last few times on the course. She has remained focused for every shot and has been able to forget the bad shots pretty quickly.”
Grace Bryson carded a 52, followed by a 54 for Joie Heien, a 55 for Kyla Engemann, a 60 for Emily Molitor and a 62 for Emma Lock.
“We have a long way to go as a program, but I hope the girls can see the hard work they have put in the last week and a half has started to pay off,” Fischer said. “If we keep working like this outside of playing in our matches, the girls will continue to see success.”
The Lady Jays next play Monday in the Franklin County Classic at Wolf Hollow at 10 a.m.