It wasn’t a hat trick of goals, but of assists by senior Sam Winistoerfer in Tuesday’s conference road win for the Washington soccer Lady Jays.
Winistoerfer assisted on three of the four Washington goals as the Lady Jays (6-2, 1-2) got their first Gateway Athletic Conference Central win, 4-3, at Ft. Zumwalt North (5-2, 1-1).
Junior Cierstyn Jacquin scored two of the Washington goals, including the one to put Washington ahead in the 72nd minute. Taylor Bauer and Sarah Becszlko each added a goal.
Zumwalt North held a 2-1 lead at the half, but Washington surged with three goals in the second period.
“(We) jumped on top within the first three minutes and then trailed 2-1 at half,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “North scores out of halftime to put us down 3-1. We battled back and tied it with 18 minutes left, then Jacquin scored the game winner with eight minutes left. Total team effort tonight. Big contributions from Hailey Oetterer defensively and all the girls that took the field.”
Sophomore goalkeeper Ariel Pettis recorded 12 saves for Washington to earn the win.
Zumwalt North goalkeeper Chloe Tyburczy was 5-9 in save attempts.
Kayley Judy scored a brace for the Lady Panthers. Mara George had the other Zumwalt North goal.
Belle Govero recorded two assists and Claudia Hoff assisted on one goal.
A scheduled conference game for Washington at Ft. Zumalt East Thursday was rained out and rescheduled for the following Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Jays will next play Monday in a home game against Mehlville at 6:30 p.m.