The Lady Panthers sit undisputed atop the Gateway Athletic Conference Central.
Ft. Zumwalt North (19-4, 10-0) completed a girls basketball sweep of the conference Thursday with a 55-17 win at Washington (1-23, 0-10). The Lady Jays wrapped up the regular season and league play this week with that game and a 56-36 loss on the road at Wentzville Liberty (9-15, 2-8) Wednesday.
Liberty
The second meeting between the Lady Jays and Lady Eagles was postponed from the previous Friday.
The score stayed tight through the first half with Liberty leading, 12-11, after one quarter and 26-23 at the half. Things opened up in the third period with the Lady Eagles taking a 43-27 advantage into the final frame.
Cierstyn Jacquin was the leading scorer for the Lady Jays with nine points.
Julia Craven netted six points and Avery Street added five points. Joie Heien and Nakya Kriebaum finished with four points each. Paige Robinson chipped in three points and Jessie Huxol two. Ingrid Figas, Halaina O’Bryant and Sammi Wang all contributed one point.
Zumwalt North
Washington had its biggest scoring output of eight points in the third quarter Thursday.
The Lady Panthers led 9-3 at the end of the first period, 26-7 at the half and 45-15 after three quarters.
Robinson led the Lady Jays with six points.
Heien was next with four points, followed by Huxol (three), O’Bryant (two) and Street (two).
Washington will next play Saturday in the Class 5 District 3 Tournament at Layfayette. The Lady Jays will tip off against Eureka at noon.