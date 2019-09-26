Another conference foe falls at Blue Jay Gym.
Washington’s Lady Jays volleyball (9-4-1, 5-1) extended a five-game home winning streak Monday with a two-set victory against Ft. Zumwalt South (1-5, 0-4), 25-15, 25-13.
The Lady Jays have won six of their last seven games as the team hits mid-season form.
“(It was a) good game by everyone,” Head Coach Susan Harms said. “We had three girls with four kills last night, Kassidy Phillips, Abby Redd and Emma Duncan. However, our real success was from our passing off the serve. We did an awesome job on serve receive and defensive passing, which allowed us to attack from all areas.”
Hallie Giesike recorded four kills. Claire Strubberg killed two. Josie Obermark and Jackie Oetterer notched one kill each.
Redd put down four blocks. Oetterer and Phillips each blocked three. Duncan recorded two blocks and Sophie Howell blocked one.
Oetterer posted 16 assists. Morgan Gratza, Redd and Strubberg each had an assist.
Gratza led the defense with 11 digs. Collier made seven digs, Cierstyn Jacquin five, Oetterer five, Phillips three and Duncan one.
Washington played Tuesday at Wentzville Liberty and will finish out the week in Oakville at the Gateway Match Up.