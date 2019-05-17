For the third time this season, and second time since Thursday, the Washington girls soccer Lady Jays defeated their crosstown rival, St. Francis Borgia Regional.
And this time, there was a bonus. The 7-1 victory moved Washington to the Class 3 District 9 championship game.
“I thought the kids played very well,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We did some of the things that we worked on and talked about. It was kind of like the European aggregate scoring type of game. We played them twice in the last five days and three times in the last 2 1/2 weeks. We just wanted to work on some things that we needed to do and give us a chance to win. I think we wore them down and did a great job finding our outside girls in the second half. They made beautiful runs and finished.”
Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said Washington has a very strong program.
“Washington’s a really good team,” Severino said. “They have a good goalie, they move the ball well and they’re quick. They have the type of players who are going to go hard for every single ball. They don’t lay back. It was a well-fought game. I thought despite the score that we played well. It was one of our best games in connecting passes and finding feet, especially in the first half.”
Washington (17-8) will take on top-seeded Union at Pacific High School Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“There’s no secret to who we will be playing,” Fischer said. “They’re darned good. We’re just going to have to play our best soccer game of the year and hope it’s good enough to give ourselves a chance to win it. Hopefully the weather stays good and half of Franklin County comes out to see it. Unfortunately, it’s somebody’s last game and we’re both going to fight our butts off.”
Borgia ended its season at 6-17-1.
“You’ve got to give Washington credit,” Severino said. “With us being in a new class, we had new experiences this year. I thought our girls responded well throughout a hard season. They stayed positive, worked hard in every practice and came to play every game. They fought.”
The Lady Jays led 3-0 at the half. Borgia cut it to 3-1 midway through the second half, but the Lady Jays went on a frenzy, scoring within a minute following the Borgia goal and added three more to win, 7-1.
“I was real happy with how we fought back after they scored,” Fischer said. “I liked that fight.”
Washington was paced by Jena Monehan, who netted a brace in the second half. Her back-to-back goals came with 22:43 and 16:43 to play.
“We talked at halftime about getting the ball more to Jena Monehan,” Fischer said. “We missed her a few times in the first half. She proved tonight what happens when you find her. She put one in on a beautiful cross from Sophia Kramer. The other one was a beautiful 50-yard ball from Mia Lanemann. Jena was wide open. She took a few touches and was able to get it past the keeper.”
Taylor Bauer and Sam Winistoerfer each scored on headers.
Jessie Donnelly had the game’s opening goal and was followed by Winistoerfer and Emma Vodnansky in the opening half. Emma Vodnansky’s goal was knocked into the Borgia net by her body with 16 seconds to play in the half.
Caitlyn Vodnansky and Abbey Baldwin scored the final two goals for Washington.
Baldwin, Bauer, Sophia Kramer, Mia Lanemann, Rebekah Lewis, Gwen Lottman and Winistoerfer assisted.
Hannah Herbst netted the Borgia goal.
Ariel Pettis made nine saves in goal for the Lady Jays. Abby Mueller made several saves for Borgia.
Washington’s opener came 8:49 into the game. A crossing pass went off Mueller’s face and Donnelly was there to knock home the ball.
That’s almost how the half ended. Washington added two more goals in the final four minutes.
Winistoerfer headed in a long throw from Bauer with 3:25 to go and Emma Vodnansky knocked in a loose ball in the box with 16 seconds left in the half.
Herbst broke the shutout with a goal with 23:32 to play. It took 49 seconds for the Lady Jays to respond as Monehan netted her first goal.
Monehan took a hard shot from the right side to make it 6-1 with 6:42 to play.
Caitlyn Vodnansky scored with 6:42 remaining and Baldwin netted her goal with 33 seconds left on the clock for the final marker.
“We’re saying goodbye to seven seniors,” Severino said. “I’m going to miss every single one of them. Hannah Overman, Anya Castelli, Liz Hellebusch, Abby Mueller, Kate Wunderlich, Kaitlyn Raab and Grace Richardson gave us good leadership. They held people accountable. They worked hard and they had their teammates working hard.”