Staring 2020 on the road, the Pacific basketball Lady Indians kicked off the new year with a victory.
Pacific (6-4) defeated De Soto (4-10) Friday, 44-36.
The Lady Indians took a slight edge, 10-8, at the end of the first quarter and extended that lead to 22-17 at the end of the first half. After three quarters, Pacific continued to lead, 33-25.
Cori O’Neill led all scorers with 14 points.
Pacific teammates Shelby Kelemen, Annie Mueller and Kiley Stahl each scored seven points.
Lilly Prichard added four points. Hannah Bruns and Brenna Moore scored two points each and Alaina Greer rounded out the scoring with one point.
O’Neill tied for the rebounding lead with Mueller and Stahl at seven boards apiece.
Moore grabbed three rebounds. Bruns rebounded two. Greer and Prichard both finished with one rebound.
Prichard, Stahl and O’Neill all recorded two assists. Mueller and Samantha Schneider were each credited with one assist.
Stahl and O’Neill each grabbed two steals.
Moore and Stahl both blocked one shot apiece.
For the Lady Dragons, Madyson Young was the points leader with eight.
Other scorers included Trista Grobe (seven), Kamryn Pehle (Six), Krystin Keath (five), Sarah Bone (four), Bailee Howard (four) and Abby Pope (two).
Pacific will be at home Wednesday, hosting Bishop DuBourg with a tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.