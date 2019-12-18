The Lady Indians ended the first basketball tournament of the season on a two-game win streak.
Pacific (4-1) recovered from a first-round loss to Grandview to take consolation at the Herculaneum Tournament Friday. The Lady Indians finished the tournament with a 48-30 win against St. Paul Lutheran (3-3) in the consolation final.
Pacific got out to a 19-8 lead after one quarter and went into the half up 31-14. The score stood at 38-26 after three periods.
Lilly Prichard led Pacific in scoring with 19 points.
Cori O’Neill powered her way to a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Shelby Kelemen, Kiley Stahl, Brenna Moore and Annie Mueller each netted four points.
Kelemen, Moore, Mueller, Prichard and Stahl all recorded three rebounds.
Mueller dished out three assists. Kelemen, Moore and Prichard each picked up one assist.
Moore grabbed three steals, Mueller two and O’Neill one.
O’Neill also blocked two shots.
Pacific was scheduled to play at New Haven Monday, but that game was postponed due to inclement weather and will now be played Feb. 3.
The Lady Indians are next scheduled to play at home against Union Thursday at 7 p.m.