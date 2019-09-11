The Lady Indians went without a loss at the Windsor Volleyball Tournament Saturday.
Pacific (2-2-3) won the silver bracket at the tournament, taking consolation after splitting three games in pool play and winning twice in the consolation playoffs.
The Lady Indians split with Windsor, 26-24, 22-25, then Clayton, 26-24, 21-25, and finally Mehlville, 14-25, 25-18.
Mehlville was able to advance to the championship playoffs, or the gold bracket, instead of Pacific on a pool play tiebreaker.
In the silver bracket, Pacific went to three sets both times, defeating Parkway South, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18, and Clayton, 25-13, 15-25, 25-21.
“We lost the tiebreaker head-to-head with Mehlville by four points,” Pacific Head Coach Kersten McDonough said. “We were upset by that result and determined to win out the silver bracket.”
Piper Linder smashed her way to 11 kills in the Parkway South game to lead the team.
In the rematch with Clayton, Grace Smiley led with nine kills.
Libero Genna Nickelson totaled 42 digs between the two playoff round games and a total of 74 for the tournament.
“(Clayton was) a much improved team from last year, so we knew we needed to play our best game,” McDonough said. For our last game, we had a ton of energy and came out determined.”
Smiley had a team-leading 31 kills for the tournament, adding 24 digs, 10 blocks and two aces.
Linder made 23 kills with 10 digs, five blocks and three aces.
Jackie Tarabelli knocked down 17 kills with four blocks and three digs.
Nickelson added eight assists, six aces and one kill.
Alexis Haley led the team in assists with 44, adding six digs, two blocks and two kills.
Haley Greer recorded 27 assists with 17 digs and two aces.
Annie Tomlinson made 12 blocks with six kills, four digs and four aces.
Jaisie Kulick turned up 22 digs and served three aces.
Haley Lucas contributed with 23 digs.
Emma Parry recorded seven blocks and six kills.
Kate Taylor turned in four kills, two blocks and one dig.
Pacific will host Washington Wednesday at 6 p.m.