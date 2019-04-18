The first home win on Pacific’s new turf field was the most lopsided win for Lady Indians soccer this season.
Hosting St. James (1-6-1, 0-4) in Four Rivers Conference play, Pacific (5-4, 3-1) recorded a 9-1 victory.
It was just the second varsity game held on the new playing surface at Pacific.
“We really needed this win,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “Starting the second half with such a strong showing was the confidence boost we needed. I am proud of how the girls played as a team. There is something extremely satisfying about winning on the home turf and the energy from the stands only further encouraged the girls on the field.”
Abby Layton led the Lady Indians with a hat trick as Pacific got out to a 6-0 first-half lead.
Paige Allen and Maddie King each netted a brace for Pacific.
Caitlyn Snider and Morgann Harrison added one goal each.
The Lady Indians continued to go with two goalkeepers splitting time in the net. Savannah Debert turned in two saves and Emalline Steel stopped one.
Pacific will next be in action Wednesday on the road at Mehlville at 5 p.m. and will play next week in the Blue Cat Tournament at Washington and Union.