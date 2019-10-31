The top seeds in Class 3 District 8 volleyball all held up Monday.
Among them was No. 4 seeded Pacific (16-10-5), which scored a two-set win against No. 5 Owensville (14-14-3), 27-25, 25-8, in the first round of the district tournament.
Pacific advanced to play Tuesday against the No. 1 seed, St. Francis Borgia Regional, in the district semifinals. The winner of that game played later in the night against either St. Clair or Sullivan for the district championship.
Tuesday’s games were played after The Missourian’s print deadline. Readers can find details of those contests in the upcoming weekend edition.
After being pushed to extra points in the first set, Pacific won the deciding game in convincing fashion.
Kate Taylor was the team leader at the net Monday, posting team highs in kills with seven and blocks with six.
Piper Linder added five kills. Grace Smiley, Jackie Tarabelli and Annie Tomlinson each recorded three kills.
Smiley and Alexis Haley both contributed three blocks.
Alexis Haley led in assists with 10. Haley Greer added nine assists and Genna Nickelson one.
Nickelson served two aces. Greer and Linder each served one.
Nickelson led in digs with 16, followed closely by Smiley and Jaisie Kulick with 12 apiece.
Other dig totals included Greer (four), Linder (four), Taylor (one), Tarabelli (one) and Alexis Haley (one).