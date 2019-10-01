It was a strong start to the Four Rivers Conference volleyball schedule for Pacific.
The Lady Indians (6-4-3, 2-0) opened league play with back-to-back victories, winning on the road at New Haven (6-10-1, 0-1), 25-11, 30-28, on Tuesday and at home against St. James (5-5-2, 0-2), 25-15, 25-18, Thursday.
New Haven
After cruising to a 14-point win in the first set, the Lady Indians were challenged in the second round by the Lady Shamrocks, reaching extra points.
Both teams had an opportunity at the set-winning point before Pacific broke New Haven’s serve at 28-28 and finished it off with the next point.
“I think we took that first set for granted and maybe thought they were going to roll, but that’s not the case,” Pacific Head Coach Kersten McDonough said. “They’re well-coached and they’re never going to do that. It was a good lesson for us to not take anything for granted.”
New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener praised her team’s ability to make it a fight in the second set.
“After the first set, it would have been really easy for us to just go through the motions,” Hoener said. “I thought the girls came out and competed very well. We tried to switch some things up a little bit and I thought our girls just kept battling them. I was very happy with our coverage and how our hitters decided to change it up and swing a little bit.”
Grace Smiley led the Pacific attack with 12 kills.
Smiley, who split time at hitter and setter last season, but has been typically just a hitter this season temporarily stepped back into last season’s role once things got off track for the Lady Indians in the second set.
“The biggest thing I thought in the second set was our two young setters let the pressure get to them a bit, so I let Grace Smiley step in for a second,” McDonough said. “I know that she’s going to be consistent and she’s going to put the ball where it needs to go. Once she stepped in and calmed it down, I could run my normal setters in again.”
Piper Linder, Jackie Tarabelli and Annie Tomlinson each notched three kills and Kate Taylor added one.
Taylor and Tarabelli each made two blocks.
Tomlinson and Smiley blocked one apiece.
Haley Greer had eight assists. Alexis Haley made six assists and libero Genna Nickelson recorded three assists.
Taylor and Jaisie Kulick each served an ace.
Nickelson paced the defense with 13 digs. Other dig totals included Greer (nine), Linder (eight), Smiley (six), Kulick (six), Tarabelli (four), Alexis Haley (one) and Haley Lucas (one).
New Haven’s kills leader was McKenzie Pecaut, who put down five.
McKenzie Overschmidt added four kills, Maria Sheible three, Hannah Rethemeyer two and Alaina Scott one.
Ellie Westermeyer led the Lady Shamrocks in assists with seven.
Pecaut made four assists. Overschmidt and Sheible each had an assist.
Overschmidt recorded an ace and was the team leader in digs with 15.
New Haven libero Lauren Hoerstkamp notched 14 digs. Other dig totals for the Lady Shamrocks were McKenzie Pecaut (10), Sheible (nine), Westermeyer (seven), Rethemeyer (four) and Natalie Pecaut (four).
St. James
Smiley again led the Pacific offense with eight kills. She also blocked three and served an ace.
“This was the best St. James team I’ve seen since before my days playing at Pacific,” McDonough said. “They were scrappy and worked together as a team, so we knew we had to match that.”
Taylor recorded six kills with one block.
Tarabelli killed four, Linder three and Tomlinson two.
“We had solid performances from our middles, Kate Taylor and Annie Tomlinson,” McDonough said. “Both players really stepped up and got involved in our offense. They also had some really solid blocks for us.”
Tomlinson added three blocks.
Greer led in assists with 11. Alexis Haley made eight assists.
Kulick served five aces and Nickelson two.
Nickelson recorded 13 dig and Smiley 11.
Other dig totals included Kulick (seven), Greer (three), Linder (three), Lucas (two) and Tarabelli (one).
Pacific and New Haven will next play in the Hermann Invitational Tournament, which starts on Monday.