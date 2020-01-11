The Pacific basketball Lady Indians made an addition to each column on their record Wednesday and Thursday.
In a pair of home games, Pacific (7-5) defeated Bishop DuBourg (3-8) Wednesday, 56-32, but lost Thursday against St. Dominic (4-7), 46-36.
DuBourg
Pacific ended the first quarter with an 11-7 lead. At halftime, the score was 25-10.
The Lady Indians maintained a 15-point advantage after three quarters, going into the final period ahead, 38-23.
Kiley Stahl led the Pacific scoring with 16 points. She added eight rebounds and one block.
Lilly Prichard added 12 points with three steals and one rebound.
Cori O’Neill came away with a double-double, scoring 10 points with 15 rebounds. She also made six steals, four blocks and one assist.
Shelby Kelemen notched six points with two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Brenna Moore and Annie Mueller scored four points each. Mueller grabbed four rebounds with two assists and two steals. Moore added two rebounds.
Alaina Greer netted three points and grabbed two rebounds with one steal and one block.
Samantha Schneider rounded out the scoring with one point and grabbed three rebounds.
Hannah Bruns made two rebounds.
Caitlyn Snider recorded two steals and one assist.
Maia Gayden led DuBourg with 14 points.
Genesis Rhodes scored eight points. Akayla Henson added six points. Addison Niethe and Abby Rowland both scored two.
St. Dominic
Jessica Larson led the Lady Crusaders with 18 points.
Makinley Miller was next with eight points.
Lilly Brengarth and Ellie Cook both added four points. Tori Forbeck, Mercedes Little and Alex Zoellner each scored three points.
Pacific statistics from Thursday were not available as of print deadline.
The Lady Indians next play Wednesday on the road at Mehlville with a 7 p.m. tipoff.