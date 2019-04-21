The Pacific soccer Lady Indians split a pair of nonconference road games this week.
Pacific (6-6) fell to a tough Mehlville (6-3) team Wednesday, 7-1. The Lady Indians then shut out De Soto (0-13-1), 6-0 Thursday.
De Soto
Pacific split its six goals evenly between the two halves against the Lady Dragons.
“The girls worked hard and had great motivation after the loss on Wednesday night,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “It was great to get a big win in De Soto. Many different players scored, which is evidence that the girls are getting better, trusting their fellow teammates and working together to score.”
Paige Allen scored a brace, accounting for two of the Pacific goals and was also credited with an assist.
Abby Layton, Maddie King, Haley Lucas and Emmaline Steel all notched a goal.
Mallory Steele, Holly Bibb, Carly Clark, Lucas and Layton each recorded an assist.
Goalkeeper Savannah Debert earned the shutout with six saves on the night.
“(Defenders) Holly Bibb, Corynn Boyer, Morgann Harrison and Carly Clark played an amazing game, only allowing six shots on goal throughout the entire game,” Kelm said.
Mehlville
Mehlville owns victories this season over Washington and Ladue, both teams that received votes in the Missouri Soccer Coaches Association poll.
Layton scored the lone Pacific goal in the second half.
“The game against Mehlville was one of the best I have seen played by the girls,” Kelm said. “They never gave up. We had a rocky first half with Mehlville scoring five of their seven goals in that half. The second half they regrouped and held a very strong girls team to only two goals and we netted one.”
Debert notched 15 saves in the net for the Lady Indians.
Kierra Coleman and Grace Ledbetter both netted two goals each for Mehlville. Jenna Benson, Olivia Bokern and Abigail Miller all scored once.
Isabelle Bokern, Madison Ledbetter, Kyla Raftery and Gabi Schmidt were all credited with an assist.
“Playing teams that are competitive only helps us,” Kelm said. “Rarely does the score reflect how a team plays. We made some mistakes and the weather was not very cooperative, but we learn and move forward.”
Pacific next plays at the Blue Cat Tournament in Union and Washington.
The Lady Indians open pool play against Ladue Wednesday at Union at 5 p.m. The other pool game is against Washington