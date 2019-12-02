Pacific started off the season on the right foot Tuesday.
The Lady Indians (1-0) won on the road in the first girls basketball game of the season, 43-21, against Washington (0-1).
Pacific led, 12-3, after one quarter and 22-11 at the half.
After three periods, the score was 26-16.
Both teams have multiple new faces at the varsity level as the teams attempt to gel in the early season.
“I’ve got three girls that played varsity last year and then the other seven are all new,” Pacific Head Coach Bill Thoele. “We’re learning. We’ve got a new defensive system in and a new offensive system in. Defensively, I was really pleased with the way we played. I thought we did a very good job getting the positions and rotating.”
Washington has a more experienced group than it did a season ago after graduating nine players and nearly the entire starting roster after the 2017-18 season.
“We felt like for the most part, we were sound defensively,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “We just need to work on a few things like attention to detail and assignments, and keep improving.”
Kiley Stahl led the Lady Indians with 11 points and seven rebounds.
“She was 5-6 from the free throw line and she’s pretty tough under there,” Thoele said. “Cori (O’Neill) got in a little foul trouble, but those two work really well together and get a little high-low action. Kiley’s come a long way.”
Next was O’Neill at nine points and six rebounds.
Lilly Prichard and Brenna Moore both scored seven.
Annie Mueller finished with five points and Shelby Kelemen scored four.
Lilly Prichard added five rebounds. Kelemen and Molly Prichard grabbed three rebounds apiece. Hannah Bruns pulled down two rebounds. Moore and Samantha Schneider each added a rebound.
Mueller made three assists. O’Neill and Lilly Prichard each had two assists and Stahl one.
Mueller and Lilly Prichard each came away with two steals. O’Neill and Molly Prichard stole one apiece.
Kelemen blocked two shots and Molly Prichard blocked one.
Ingrid Figas was the top point scorer for the Lady Jays with seven.
Paige Robinson added five points.
Gabby Lindemann scored four points, Avery Street three and Grace Landwehr two.
“It’s difficult to stay in a game when you only make 7-47 from the field,” Light said. “If we’re going to compete, we have to get better shooting the ball. We got the shots we wanted, but failed to convert them into points. The game is about making baskets. When you only succeed 14 percent of the time, you’re going to struggle.”
Street posted a team high of five rebounds.
Figas, Lindemann and Sara Heggemann all finished with four rebounds. Clara Evans and Joie Heien grabbed three rebounds apiece. Cierstyn Jacquin ended with two rebounds and Abi Waters and Landwehr both grabbed one.
Jacquin led in assists with three. Heien and Robinson each made one assist.
Figas stole four.
Heien grabbed two steals. Heggemann, Jacquin, Robinson and Waters each stole one.
Lindemann was credited with two blocks.
The Lady Indians next play Thursday, Dec. 5, at home against Festus at 7 p.m.
Washington goes on the road Monday to play Gateway Athletic Conference Central opponent Wentzville Liberty at 5:30 p.m.