Four Rivers Conference volleyball ended with a three-way tie for second place.
Pacific (14-10-5, 5-2) finished both conference play and the regular season Tuesday with a 26-24, 25-22 home win over Sullivan (17-11, 5-2).
The win allowed both Pacific and St. Clair to catch the Lady Eagles in a tie for second place in the standings behind the league champion Hermann Lady Bearcats (7-0).
The Lady Indians honored seven seniors on Senior Night — Genna Nickelson, Grace Smiley, Haley Lucas, Jaisie Kulick, Jackie Tarabelli, Piper Linder and Kate Taylor.
“We also recognized Genna Nickelson’s record-breaking career,” Pacific Head Coach Kersten McDonough said. “With over 1,800 digs, Genna has sole possession of our school’s career digs record. She also holds the school record for digs in a match (39 against Union). All of those seniors will be missed by our program.”
According to MSHSAA’s online record book, Nickelson’s career total ranks second in the state and her 39 digs against Union earlier this season ties for the seventh best in a single game.
Sullivan came into the conference rivalry game on a six-game winning streak.
“We came out ready to go and all of the seniors were running on adrenaline,” McDonough said. “In our huddle, they all looked around and told one another that they were playing for each other. We had a game plan for Sullivan and we executed our plan perfectly, resulting in a two-set victory.”
Smiley and Taylor tied for the team lead in kills with eight apiece. Taylor also made four blocks.
“Kate Taylor was a stand out for us last night,” McDonough said. “She played with fire and intensity from all sides of the ball. All together, we played together and had a solid performance.”
Annie Tomlinson was next in kills with five, followed by four for Tarabelli and three from Linder.
Alexis Haley added two blocks and Tarabelli one.
Haley Greer led in assists with 14. Haley made six assists and Nickelson one.
Nickelson finished with 17 digs.
Other players with digs were Kulick (seven), Linder (six), Taylor (six), Smiley (five), Lucas (five), Tarabelli (three) and Greer (two).
Pacific will next play in the Class 3 District 8 Tournament at Sullivan. The Lady Indians hold the No. 4 seed and will play the No. 5 seed, Owensville (14-13-3), Monday at 5 p.m.