It’s a fresh start for Pacific Lady Indians basketball in its second season under Head Coach Bill Thoele.
In Thoele’s first year with the team last season, the Lady Indians overcame a 1-5 start that include losses to two teams that ultimately went on to win 20 games and one that won 18, to go 11-9 the rest of the way and finish with a 12-14 record.
Deeper in the season, Pacific took second place in the Washington Tournament, consolation at the Rockwood Summit Holiday Hoops Tournament and made it to the semifinals of the Class 4 District 3 tournament.
“This year’s team is like starting over again,” Thoele said. “We graduated eight seniors and return three players, so we have a lot of new faces and a lot of positions up for grabs. This will be my 38th year of coaching high school basketball. I’m really excited to see what this team develops into.”
The returners for the team at the varsity level include senior guards Annie Mueller and Lilly Prichard, and senior forward Cori O’Neill.
O’Neill was a regular starter in the post for the Lady Indians last season where she averaged eight points and eight rebounds per game.
Mueller and Prichard both earned starting time during last season in a crowded backcourt that is now without 2018-19 Missourian All-Area team selections Maddie King and Grace Burrows.
Mueller figures to run the point this season with Prichard at shooting guard.
Joining O’Neill in the post will be a couple of new forwards, junior Kiley Stahl and sophomore Brenna Moore.
King and Burrows were the top two scorers for the Lady Indians last season, leaving room for others to step up and fill that void.
Finding depth for the Lady Indians will be a priority after losing eight seniors, though that challenge should be mitigated in future seasons by a larger amount of students going out for the team.
“Our numbers were really low last season from little league to high school,” Thoele said. “The numbers really improved this year. We have 21 kids at the high school level, 25 at the seventh- and eighth-grade level and almost 50 little league kids. We are going in the right direction.”
The Hermann Lady Bearcats and Sullivan Lady Eagles are both teams Thoele is looking to as big challenges in the Four Rivers Conference after those two teams split the conference title last winter.
“Hermann and Sullivan both return key players from their conference championship teams,” Thoele said.
Assistant coaches for the team will include Ryan Carter, Melanie McCreight, Dan Miller and Sam Brocato.
Pacific tips off the regular season this coming Tuesday at Washington, starting at 7 p.m.