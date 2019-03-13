The first spring soccer action is in the books.
Pacific girls soccer participated in the preseason jamboree at Hillsboro Thursday, taking a 1-0 loss against the host team and battling to a 0-0 draw against Seckman.
Hillsboro’s Lady Hawks were a state quarterfinal team in Class 3 last spring.
Pacific got its first live action with other teams under new Head Coach Dana Kelm.
“In both of our games our defense and midfielders held the line,” Kelm said. “Our forwards had multiple opportunities up top and had some great shots on goal, as well as some well executed set pieces.”
A pair of varsity newcomers impressed their new coach, who takes over for former longtime coach Todd Dempsey this season.
“Freshman goalie Emmaline Steel played extremely well and ran the back line of the defense and had some amazing saves,” Kelm said. “Freshman Caitlyn Snider controlled the midfield and routinely broke up plays.”
At the early point of the season, teams are still trying to work off any winter stiffness after snow impacted the earlier days of the spring practice schedule.
“Our overall fitness and communication need to be stronger,” Kelm said. “Communication is something that will improve over time as we learn more about each teammate and how they play. We have a system of play that is new to all the players. Learning a new strategy to the game will improve the more we play.”
Pacific is scheduled to open the regular season at home against Owensville on Monday, March 18, at 5 p.m. The Lady Indians will be the first team to play on Pacific’s new turf field.