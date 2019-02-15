The Lady Indians forced St. Clair to call an audible.
Pacific (11-11, 3-3) did not bow to the full-court pressure that has doomed many a team facing the Lady Bulldogs (17-6, 4-2) this season, earning a 46-42 win at home Monday that snapped a 12-game winning streak for St. Clair.
Pacific’s win alters the Four Rivers Conference standings as it drops St. Clair a half game behind Hermann and Sullivan, both 4-1 in league play, in the race for a conference title. Pacific sits just a half game behind Union (3-2) for fourth place.
The Lady Bulldogs led, 8-7, at the end of the first quarter, but Pacific went into the intermission head, 19-17.
“We sat three men at half court and just threw over them,” Pacific Head Coach Bill Thoele said of getting past the St. Clair press. “They were our of their press by the end of the first quarter. That’s pretty much their bread and butter and we just took it away from them.”
Pacific extended the lead to 32-24 at the end of the third period.
The Lady Bulldogs struggled to get shots to fall, shooting 6-22 from three-point range, 8-24 from inside the arc and 8-20 from the free-throw line.
“Their big girls did a tremendous job inside,” St. Clair Head Coach Mike Scheer said. “You have to give them credit, but you can’t beat many teams shooting that bad, let alone a good team like Pacific.”
Maddie King (11 points) and Madison Brocato (10) both reached double figures to lead the Pacific scoring effort.
Delia Toney added nine points, Grace Burrows seven, Cori O’Neill five, Annie Mueller two and Lilly Prichard two.
“We were pretty balanced inside and outside,” Thoele said. “We really wanted to get it inside and get their big girls in foul trouble and we did that.”
King and O’Neill each turned in six rebounds, two assists and a block. King added four steals.
Toney grabbed five rebounds and made an assist.
Brocato rebounded four with one steal.
Morgann Harrison and Cassidy Murray each turned in three rebounds.
Burrows and Mueller rebounded two each. Mueller made two assists and Burrows grabbed a steal.
Prichard was credited with one rebound and one assist.
For St. Clair, Haley Buscher netted the game high of 18 points. She added four rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Alohilani Bursey posted 13 points with nine rebounds, three steals and one block.
Hannah Machelett turned in six points and made five assists, two steals and one rebound.
Alana Hinson netted three points to go with four rebounds and two steals.
Gracie Sohn rounded out the scoring with two points and grabbed six rebounds with two steals.
Erin York grabbed two rebounds and one steal.
Annabelle Coonse picked up a steal.
Pacific will conclude conference play Thursday at home against Owensville at 7 p.m. The Lady Bulldogs will wrap up their conference schedule on the road at Union Friday at 5:30 p.m.