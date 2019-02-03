The Four Rivers Conference girls basketball standings got more interesting Thursday.
Pacific’s Lady Indians improved to 10-9 on the season and 2-1 in conference play with a 69-49 victory on the road at St. James (10-11, 2-1).
Sullivan remains the only unbeaten team in league play at 1-0 after a win over Hermann Monday.
St. Clair and Hermann are both 1-1 in the conference while Pacific, Union and St. James are locked in a three-way tie at 2-1.
The Lady Indians held a slight 15-14 lead at St. James after one quarter and went into the half ahead by a 32-27 score.
After three quarters, Pacific still held the lead at 47-42.
Pacific blew the Lady Tigers away in the fourth quarter, outscoring St. James 22-7 in the final period.
Grace Burrows and Delia Toney both led Pacific with 17 points each.
Maddie King also got into double figures with 11 points.
Others scores included Cori O’Neill (seven points), Lilly Prichard (six), Annie Mueller (five), Madison Brocato (three) and Morgann Harrison (three).
O’Neill led the team in rebounds with 10. The Lady Indians combined for 33 total rebounds.
Toney posted eight rebounds, Mueller six, King four, Brocato three and Harrison two.
King recorded three assists and O’Neill one.
Burrows and O’Neill made two steals apiece and Brocato stole one.
O’Neill blocked three shots in the contest and Harrison blocked one.
The Lady Indians are next scheduled to play Monday on the road at Sullivan at 7 p.m.