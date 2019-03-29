The Lady Indians are two for two.
Pacific (2-0, 2-0) won another Four Rivers Conference contest Monday, defeating Sullivan (3-3-1, 0-1) on the road, 3-2.
Pacific scored all three of its goals in the first half and led 3-1 at halftime.
“There were some frustrating moments during the game but overall, the team finished strong,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “This is a great start to a new season, with two conference wins. Coach Missey, Coach Fuchs and I are extremely excited with the direction we are headed this year.”
Junior Paige Allen started the scoring for the Lady Indians off an assist from Abby Layton.
Mackenzie Arnold extended the lead with her first of two goals. Holly Bibb picked up the assist.
Sullivan responded with its first goal, scored by Kylee Thomure.
Arnold then completed her brace before the half off Layton’s second assist of the game.
Payton Counts concluded the scoring with a Sullivan goal in the second period as the Lady Eagles were unable to follow up with an equalizer.
“Senior Morgann Harrison did a fantastic job commanding the back line of defense,” Kelm said.
Goalkeeper Emmaline Steel recorded seven saves in the net.
The Lady Indians continue conference play against fellow unbeaten Union Wednesday at Stierberger Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.