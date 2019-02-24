Francis Howell had the last word on the girls basketball regular season Thursday.
The Lady Vikings (14-12) wrapped up the schedule with a victory at Pacific (11-13), 69-49.
Francis Howell outscored the Lady Indians in each period, going ahead 15-10 in the first quarter, 37-23 at the half and 52-34 to end the third period.
Statistics were not available as of print deadline.
Pacific will next play Saturday in the Class 4 District 3 Tournament at Hillsboro. The Lady Indians are the No. 3 seed in the tournament and are scheduled to tip off against the host team at noon.