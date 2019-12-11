The Pacific girls basketball team suffered its first setback of the season Monday.
The Lady Indians (2-1) dropped their opening-round game in the Herculaneum Tournament against Grandview (3-2), 41-31.
Kiley Stahl posted a team high of seven points for the Lady Indians, adding four rebounds and one block.
Annie Mueller and Cori O’Neill each scored six points.
O’Neill led the team in rebounds with eight and made two steals and one block.
Mueller contributed four rebounds with one assist and one steal.
Shelby Kelemen and Brenna Moore both ended with five points.
Moore grabbed six rebounds and one steal. Kelemen added one rebound. Lilly Prichard rounded out the scoring with two points. She also recorded one assist. Hannah Bruns posted one rebound.
Pacific will play the St. Louis Patriettes Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
The Patriettes lost in Monday’s opening round against Herculaneum, 70-39. Other first-round games included a 66-15 win for Lutheran South against Crystal City and North County defeating St. Paul Lutheran, 69-12.