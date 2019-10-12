Pacific will not send a girls golfer to the sectional round in its inaugural season.
The Lady Indians finished 12th Tuesday in the Class 2 District 3 Tournament at Crescent Farms Golf Course.
Pacific shot a 585, coming in ahead of Ft. Zumwalt East’s 592. Francis Howell was the district winner with 350 strokes.
Maddie Brooks turned in the top individual performance for the Lady Indians, tying for 55th at 143 strokes.
Audrey Wood was one stroke back, tying for 57th with 144 strokes.
The next three Lady Indians all finished in order with Natalie Simeone (146) in 59th place, Macy Caldwell (152) in 60th and Mackenzie Arnold (153) in 61st.
Lafayette’s Brooke Biermann shot a 69 to lead the individual field, finishing three under par.
Her nearest challenger was Marquette’s Peyton Cusick, who carded an 80.