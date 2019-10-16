The Lady Indians gained a new piece of hardware Saturday.
Pacific (12-10-5) advanced all the way to the championship match of the St. Clair Volleyball Classic, taking home the second-place trophy. The Lady Bulldogs (22-2-2) were victorious in the final, 25-23, 25-14.
Pacific swept Grandview in the first round of the brackets in two sets and then went to three sets to defeat Orchard Farm in the semifinals. In pool play, Pacific split with both Orchard Farm and St. James and defeated Grandview.
Complete scores and Pacific’s tournament statistics were not available as of print deadline.
The Lady Indians traveled to Union Tuesday in Four Rivers Conference play.
Pacific will play at Owensville Thursday at 6:15 p.m.