The Lady Indians found the first round of the Class 4 District 3 Tournament very manageable.
Pacific (12-13), the No. 3 seed in the tournament, led at each stopping point Saturday against the tournament’s host, Hillsboro (4-22) and picked up a 56-27 victory.
Saturday’s win over the No. 6 seed advanced Pacific to play No. 2 Lutheran South Monday in the semifinals.
The Lady Indians opened up a 15-6 lead against Hillsboro to end the first quarter. Pacific went into the half ahead, 33-19, and held a 49-25 advantage after three periods.
“We just played pretty well as a team and got after it,” Pacific Head Coach Bill Thoele said. “Sometimes, you get into a game, and I hate to say it, that you’re supposed to win, and you have a bit of a letdown. We didn’t have that. We played up to our potential and controlled the game the whole way.”
Grace Burrows connected on 6-10 attempts from three-point range and finished with 18 points to lead Pacific in the contest. She made one rebound, one assist and one steal.
“She got us going and hit those threes right off the bat,” Thoele said. “After that, we were a little more spread out offensively.”
Delia Toney was next for the Lady Indians with eight points and five rebounds.
Madison Brocato and Maddie King added seven points each. King grabbed eight rebounds and made two steals. Brocato rebounded four.
Annie Mueller and Lilly Prichard each scored five points. Prichard recorded two rebounds with two steals and one assist. Mueller turned in one assist.
Morgann Harrison, Kiley Stahl and Cori O’Neill rounded out the scoring with two points each. O’Neill posted five rebounds and one block. Harrison grabbed three rebounds.
Cassidy Murray contributed with two rebounds.
MacKenzie Baker led the Lady Hawks offense with eight points.
Other scorers included Alicen Dietrich (five points), Emma Kruse (four), Zoe Wood (four), Payton Bingman (three) and Elaina Readnour (three).
Readnour posted 10 rebounds, Baker five, Kruse three and Dietrich two. Bingman, Emma Hirstein and Wood each contributed one rebound.
Bingman posted three assists, Baker two and Wood two.
Readnour, Baker and Bingman each picked up a steal.
Baker blocked three shots.
The tournament will conclude with the championship game Friday at 5:30 p.m.