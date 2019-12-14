The Lady Indians will play for the consolation title in their first season at Herculaneum’s Doe Run Classic.
Pacific (3-1) advanced from the consolation semifinals Wednesday with a 56-31 victory against the St. Louis Patriettes (1-6).
Pacific took a commanding lead in the first half with a 14-5 lead after one period and a 25-10 advantage at the half. At the end of the third quarter, the Lady Indians remained ahead, 43-23.
Brenna Moore topped the scoresheet with 16 points for the Lady Indians.
She was one of three Pacific players to reach double figures as Annie Mueller added 15 points and Kiley Stahl scored 10.
Lilly Prichard added six points, Shelby Kelemen five and Cori O’Neill four.
O’Nell led the team in rebounds with 10, followed closely by Stahl with eight.
Moore grabbed four rebounds, Kelemen three and Mueller two. Kaitlyn Hanna, Prichard and Samath Schnieder had one rebound apiece. Prichard dished out six assists.
Mueller recorded four assists and Kelemen made two.
Stahl grabbed two steals. Prichard, Mueller, O’Neill and Schneider each stole one.
Moore blocked two shots. Prichard, Hannah Bruns and O’Neill each blocked one.
Pacific concludes the tournament Friday, playing St. Paul Lutheran in the consolation game at 5:30 p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran started the tournament with a 69-12 loss against North County and then defeated Crystal City in the other consolation semifinal, 56-26.
In other games Friday, the Patriettes will play Crystal City for seventh place at 4 p.m., North County faces Herculaneum for third at 7 p.m. and Lutheran South plays Grandview in the championship game at 8:30 p.m.