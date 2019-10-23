Sullivan’s Lady Eagles are back in familiar territory.
After the team’s 12th consecutive district softball championship, Sullivan is back in the sectional round.
The Lady Eagles will play Wednesday at 5 p.m. on their home field in a state semifinal rematch against Mexico.
Mexico’s Lady Bulldogs won last year’s meeting, 3-0, and went on to beat Oak Grove for the Class 3 state championship.
A big factor in the game will be how close Sullivan ace Addison Purvis is to 100 percent.
The Lady Eagles pulled way back on Purvis’ innings at the tail end of the season before attempting to limit her usage as much as they could in the Class 3 District 7 tournament.
Sullivan had a bye into the semifinals with the No. 1 seed in the six-team tournament. In the Lady Eagles’ first game of the tournament, Head Coach Ashley Crump gave the nod to Hanna Johanning to start the game in the circle.
While Johanning went 4.1 innings in that game, Purvis was called upon to get the last two outs in the fifth inning, allowing Sullivan to end the game in the fifth inning on the mercy rule, 12-2.
While that appeared to be the plan again in the district championship game against Pacific with Johanning starting in the circle, Pacific forced Sullivan’s hand by touching Johanning for a two-run home run in the first inning.
Purvis then came in to finish out the inning before letting Johanning retake the circle in the second.
Once Pacific got another runner into scoring position, Crump sent Purvis back in for the last out of the frame and Purvis stayed in the circle the rest of the game, a 9-4 win for the Lady Eagles.
Sullivan will not have to worry about Mexico’s Paytience Holman, who struck out 13 batters and outdueled Purvis in last year’s state semifinal for a 3-0 win. Holman is now a freshman at Southeast Missouri State University.
This year’s Mexico team sports an 18-10 record, following up on a 27-4 mark a year ago.
The teams already met once this season with Sullivan getting a 9-4 victory over Mexico at the Capital City Tournament Sept. 20.
What’s deceiving about that game is that it was actually a nine-inning affair. The game was tied at 2-2 at the end of regulation before both teams scored two runs in the eighth inning and Sullivan broke out for five runs in the ninth.
Mexico’s starter, Hayley Mills, threw four shutout innings in that contest and left with a 2-0 lead before Sullivan tied things in the top of the sixth.
Purvis tossed eight innings in that outing with Mexico and surrendered two runs, one earned, on four hits and one walk while striking out 16.
Johanning pitched the first inning and to the first two batters of the second without recording an out before handing the ball over to Purvis for the remainder of that game.
Mexico went through Warrenton, 4-0, and Wright City, 3-2, to come out the winner in Class 3 District 8 this season.
Looking beyond the sectional round, Wednesday’s winner will play the team that emerges from the District 5 versus District 6 sectional between Trinity Catholic (6-21) and St. Dominic (13-13).
Sullivan would have to play on the road either way if it makes the quarterfinals.
Quarterfinal games are scheduled for Saturday.
Sharing that half of the state bracket are Nevada (15-8), Oak Grove (13-16), Kirksville (12-9) and Savannah (17-2).
District winners in the other side of the bracket include Cape Notre Dame (26-5), Hillsboro (20-9), Rosati-Kain (15-6), Incarnate Word (12-2), Helias Catholic (22-5), Bolivar (23-6), Logan-Rogersville (23-6) and McDonald County (21-2).