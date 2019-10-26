This Lady Eagles took the rematch.
Sullivan (22-6) defeated Mexico (18-11) Wednesday in the Class 3 softball sectional round, 4-0.
The two teams previously met in the state semifinals last fall in Springfield with the Lady Bulldogs ending Sullivan’s 2018 title hopes.
This time around, it was Sullivan dashing Mexico’s hopes of a repeat as state champions with Lady Eagles’ ace Addison Purvis firing a complete game shutout.
Sullivan advances to play again Saturday at St. Dominic (14-13) in the state quarterfinals. That game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
In seven innings pitched Wednesday, Purvis struck out seven and allowed two hits and one walk.
“Our defense really pulled through for us against Mexico along with tough pitching,” Sullivan Head Coach Ashley Crump said. “We were able to make the routine plays and come away with the tougher outs as well. Addison did a great job in the circle getting a strike out when we needed one but she also kept their hitters guessing location and produced several flyouts.”
Sullivan’s bats backed Purvis with individual runs in the first, second, third and sixth innings.
The Lady Eagles put together six hits against Mexico hurler Hayley Mills. In six innings, Mills struck out four and walked four while allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits.
Hannah Cox was the hits leader with two singles in the game and one run batted in.
Hanna Johanning and Madyson Stahl both doubled.
Kayla Ulrich and Sophia Weirich both connected for a single.
“Kayla Ulirch set the tone for the game with a really hard line drive to lead off the game, Purvis moved her over and Cox was able to get the first RBI of the game,” Crump said. “Scoring each inning was huge. I’m extremely proud of this group and we are excited to be this close to another trip to the state tournament.”
Ulrich, Weirich, Grace Glaser and Riley Branson scored the runs.
Stahl drove in two runs and Johanning picked up one RBI.
Purvis, Johanning, Alyssa Sharp and Payton Counts all reached on walks.
Counts made a sacrifice.
Both Mexico hits were singles, off the bats of Mills and Riley Thurman.
Shelbi Shaw received the only free pass issued by Purvis.