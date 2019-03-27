Last season, the Crosspoint Christian School soccer Lady Cougars lost twice, both times to the St. Louis Patriettes.
In 2019, the Lady Cougars have avenged those losses, beating the homeschool squad Thursday at Founders Park in Wentzville, 2-1.
Crosspoint improved to 5-0 on the season with the win.
Crosspoint Head Coach Leslie Blackburn said things were even tougher as Emmi Windes, one of Crosspoint’s top offensive threats, had to miss the game due to flu.
Blackburn said her team talked about faith, discussing Scriptures. The coaching staff also had to make adjustments to deal with the altered lineup.
“We knew we would only get a few chances at scoring today and a lot of defending,” Blackburn said.
The Patriettes controlled the early part of the game with Sara Blackburn making saves.
In the eighth minute, Annabelle Beckmann found Lydia Young, who scored on Crosspoint’s first shot.
“It was important to get up early as we weren’t going to get many chances,” Blackburn said. “Lydia Young is playing some of her best ball for CCS and hustles from whistle to whistle.”
Holding off several more chances, Crosspoint doubled the lead in the 33rd minute. Paige Sullentrup found Elaina Jackson for the goal.
At the half, the Lady Cougars held a 2-0 advantage, but the Patriettes had outshot Crosspoint, 13-6. The Patriettes forced Blackburn to make 10 saves.
The Patriettes got a goal from Lisa McCoy in the 67th minute with Mariah Hall assisting.
Blackburn indicated Crosspoint’s depth was tested late in the game, but the Lady Cougars were able to hold on for the win.
“We couldn’t get any shots on goal this half and tiring legs were becoming a factor,” Blackburn said. “With a game this close and Patriettes controlling possession, made it hard to substitute from our bench giving some rest to legs.”
The Patriettes attempted 18 shots in the second half with many going wide.
“They had the determination, but kudos to our defenders, who kept us in the game and protected our lead,” Blackburn said. “They were denying Patriettes from getting off anything good. These are the kinds of games Sara Blackburn likes to see, with 20-30 shots a game keeping her busy.”
Octavia Brouseau played all 80 minutes in goal for the Patriettes.