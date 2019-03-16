Lydia Young netted a hat trick and Elaina Jackson added a goal Friday as the Crosspoint Christian School Lady Cougars defeated Eagle Ridge Christian Friday afternoon in Union, 4-1.
The game was played at Crosspoint’s practice field near the Bourbeuse River access in Union because Washington’s Lakeview Park was not available due to field conditions. Attempts to find a different field were not successful.
Crosspoint needed three minutes to get on the board as Young netted her first goal following an assist by Emmi Windes.
“I think it was important for us to get on the board as early as possible and we did,” Crosspoint Head Coach Leslie Blackburn said.
Windes had narrowly missed scoring herself on a free kick from just outside the box after the Eagle Ridge goalkeeper had handled the ball at that location.
In the 22nd minute, Young doubled her tally with a chip over the goalkeeper.
Jackson netted her first goal after a corner kick, taking advantage of a loose ball in the box to score.
“Our goal this year is to get our goals closer by concentrating on quality of play versus shot counts, not shooting to keeper’s hands, hitting corners, etc., so we’re looking for less shots, but more goals in the end,” Blackburn said. “We also want to be capitalizing on the corner kicks. The first half reflected that with seven shots taken and three goals with one being from a corner.
Crosspoint had several other chances called back on offsides.
“We saw several offsides calls against us that looked promising until the whistle was blown, mainly from being too anxious this half I believe,” Blackburn said.
Late in the half, Jackson had to leave the game with a head injury following a collision in front of the benches.
Sara Blackburn stopped all six shots in the first half.
Leslie Blackburn said Crosspoint had to play smart in the second half as the team does not have the depth of last season.
“Our bench is limited this year compared to last with new subs,” Blackburn said. “Jackson was replaced by AnnaBelle Beckmann who saw play first half. Going down a player isn’t ideal for us. We have two former subs, Lia Cobb and Julie Winslow, who are now starting in our outer defense positions and moved Taylor Nevez and Maggie Pierce to the middle. Both Cobb and Winslow were doing well in their new roles.”
Blackburn indicated both teams made improvements for the second half. Eagle Ridge changed the positioning of its goalkeeper and Crosspoint generated more offense.
“Windes, Trinity Smith and Paige Sullentrup all had opportunities this half, but couldn’t hit their marks,” Blackburn said. “Kate Williams was also doing well in midfield with stopping some attacks on her side.”
Young scored her third goal of the game in the 71st minute, but Eagle Ridge broke up the shutout on a Jaci Clark goal with three minutes to go.
“It was a well-placed ball by Jaci which no doubt deserves credit,” said Blackburn.
Blackburn also indicated that everyone got plenty of playing time in the second half, especially near the end.
For the game, Crosspoint outshot Eagle Ridge for the half, 7-4.
The Lady Cougars play Tuesday at Maryville (Ill.) Christian at 4:30 p.m. before going on the road to play the St. Louis Patriettes homeschool team Friday.
The next home game is Monday, March 18, against Liberty Christian at 4:30 p.m.