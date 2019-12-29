Teams will have to wait until 2020 to try to figure out the Union Lady ’Cats basketball team.
No team was able to solve Union (5-0) in 2019 as the Lady ’Cats end that portion of the schedule undefeated following last Friday’s 53-18 win on the road against Waynesville at the Route 66 Shootout.
Emily Gaebe led Union with 27 points on the night, adding four steals and one assist.
Reagan Rapert posted a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. She added seven assists and five steals.
Julia Overstreet notched four points with seven rebounds, one assist and a block.
Emma Rinne scored two points and Sophie Eagan added one.
Jessie Clark and Rinne both grabbed three rebounds.
Rinne dealt out two assists. Eagan contributed one assist.
Rinne recorded three steals. Clark and Eagan both stole one.
Union will begin the new year at the Lutheran South Tournament, playing the St. Louis Blue Knights in the first round Thursday, Jan. 2, at 1:15 p.m.