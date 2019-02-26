Taking momentum into the Class 4 District 10 Tournament, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats closed the regular season Wednesday with a 46-32 home win over Waynesville.
“It was a very good win and hopefully a nice momentum builder heading into our first game of district,” Union Head Coach Dusty Weiskopf said. “We played a very solid all-around game. We guarded well, rebounded well, but most importantly we shot the ball extremely well and were very efficient on the offensive end.”
The win broke a three-game losing streak for the Lady ’Cats (15-10) and sets up a playoff game against Salem Saturday afternoon. Union is seeded fifth and will take on No. 4 Salem to start a full day of basketball at 1 p.m. The winner advances to play top-seeded Rolla Monday at 5:30 p.m.
“Saturday starts the beginning of a brand new year,” Weiskopf said. “You win and advance and lose and you’re packing things up for the season. We have to take the things that we have learned over the past 25 games and apply them to every game going forward and hopefully make a run at this thing.”
Union led Waynesville after one quarter, 14-10, and at the half, 32-23. It was 45-30 through three quarters.
Taylor Seely led the Lady ’Cats in scoring with 14 points.
Maddie Helling stepped up to net 10 points. Seely and Helling each hit a pair of three-point baskets. Union had seven shots from beyond the arc for the night.
Helling’s points all came in the second quarter.
Emily Gaebe and Julia Overstreet each scored eight points. Overstreet’s scoring came in the second half.
Emily Webb and Megan Siedhoff each scored six points.
Union players attempted 19 free throws and hit 11 of them.
Victoria Perry led Waynesville in scoring with 14 points. Amaya Wright was next with 13.
Afatia Poinsette and Naudia Evans each scored six points. Aubree Derr added two.
Waynesville hit three three-point baskets and knocked down 12 of 18 free-throw attempts.
Weiskopf said his team was due for a win.
“I knew eventually things had to start falling,” Weiskopf said. “These past few games we have been getting the looks we wanted and what we practice every day, but they just were not going down. Last night they fell. We just have to make that consistent.”
Union’s first-round district opponent, Salem, carries a 16-9 record into the district tournament.
St. Clair, the event’s second seed, ended Salem’s six-game winning streak Monday, 66-47.