The road to the state track championships went through Hillsboro Saturday.
The Stateswomen of Webster Groves claimed the top girls team score at the Class 4 Section 2 meet with 100 points. Area teams competing at the sectional qualified representatives for the state championship meet in 13 different girls events.
Parkway North was the runner-up with 93 points, followed by Parkway Central (84 points), Union (54) and Gateway (56).
“We had an unbelievable day of performances with a total of four girls school records broken,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said.
Washington was sixth with 53 points. Other team scores included Rockwood Summit (46), Rolla (46), Hillsboro (43), Camdenton (41), Westminster (25), St. Clair (16), Windsor (16), Sullivan (13), Pacific (10), Rosati-Kain (10), Helias (nine), St. Joseph’s Academy (five), Affton (two), Notre Dame (two) and St. Francis Borgia Regional (two).
Below are the results for events in which area athletes competed. The top four performers in each event advanced to the state championship meet Friday and Saturday in Jefferson City.
Results
• 100-meter dash — Parkway North’s Alicia Burnett won in 11.58. Sullivan’s Reagan Thomure finished fifth.
• 200-meter dash — Burnett of Parkway North won in 23.46. Thomure again placed fifth.
• 800-meter run — Reina McMillan (Parkway North) won in 2:20.24. Washington’s Claire Ayers finished second.
• 1,600-meter run — Safiya Ratliff (Parkway North) won in 5:24.16. Washington’s Mia Reed was third and Ayers fourth.
• 3,200-meter run — Ratliff (Parkway North) was the winner in 11:55.76. Reed placed fourth for Washington.
“Mia and Claire did an excellent job in the distance races,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “Once again they worked together to just survive. It is a very long day when you go across the board. Their offseason preparation and in-season training ethics put them in a great position to be able to survive those kind of days. Knowing (that when) we get to the state meet they will only have two events a day instead of four puts us in a good spot for podium appearances.”
• 100-meter high hurdles — Union’s Deseray Washington won the race in 14.99. Washington’s Ingrid Figas placed third and Union’s Ella Coppinger finished fourth.
“Deseray Washington had two individual PR’s in the high jump and the 100 high hurdles, both of which broke school records,” Meiners said. “Jumping over 5-4 in the high jump and breaking 15 seconds in the 100 hurdles were two of Deseray’s goals. Reaching those goals is a huge accomplishment on her part. With the competitive atmosphere of the state track meet, I firmly believe she will have even better performances. She is a phenomenal athlete who feeds off good competition.”
Coppinger also qualified in multiple events.
““Ella Coppinger also continues to improve and advance in the 100 hurdles and high jump. She was sitting in fifth in both events and made that push to get through to the state meet.”
Figas, a freshman, makes it three area runners competing in the event this weekend.
“Ingrid is just such a coachable athlete,” Olszowka said. “We can get so much done with her in a short amount of time and it sticks with her. Attention to details makes a big difference in the hurdles and for someone with her limited experience to develop in the way she has this year says a lot about not just her athletic ability but her attitude and dedication.”
• 300-meter low hurdles — Angeline Arinze (Webster Groves) won in 43.82. Union’s Washington placed third. Washington’s Figas was sixth.
• 400-meter relay — Gateway won in 48.44. Union’s relay team finished third with runners Washington, Coppinger, Hailey Cloud and Sophie Eagan.
“The girls 400 relay team came close to a school record,” Meiners said. “With more handoff practice this week, our girls could get the school record, and hopefully, make it to the state finals.”
Union’s team consisted of Washington, Coppinger, Cloud and Sophie Eagan.
• 1,600-meter relay — Webster Groves won the race in 4:02.21. Washington placed sixth.
• 3,200-meter relay — Parkway North won in 9:51.92. Washington finished second, represented by Ayers, Reed, Lilly Nix and Anna Schneider.
• Shot put — Nia Lyles (Webster Groves) posted the top mark of 44-2.5. St. Clair’s Desi York-Nunn placed fourth.
• Discus — Angelina White (Rosati-Kain) won with a mark of 131-9. Union’s Jaiden Powell finished third. St. Clair’s Jolee King was fifth and Borgia’s Lynnae Grus seventh.
“Jaiden Powell also broke a school record in the discus with a PR by six feet,” Meiners said.
• High jump — Webster Groves’ Eliza Maupin won with a height of 5-6. Union’s Washington was second, Washington’s Morgan Gratza third, and Union’s Coppinger fourth.
“Morgan is staying consistent over 5-2. She had three great attempts at 5-4, and with a little approach work she is back to 5-6 this week, making a run at a top three spot.”
• Long jump — Parkway Central had the winner with Eliana Liebman at 17-9. Union’s Cloud placed second and St. Clair’s Alohilani Bursey qualified in fourth place.
• Triple jump — Union’s Cloud won the event with the top distance of 37-3.25.
“Hailey Cloud’s day was also a huge success,” Meiners said. “She had a big performance in the long jump to start the day, jumping close to her PR of 17-3.5 to advance to the state meet. She followed that big accomplishment, with an even bigger performance in the triple jump, (setting a new PR) by over three feet, to win the sectional and break the school record. That triple jump performance was not just one fluke jump either, she put all four jumps in the high 36s and low 37s. She sits in second in the Class 4 triple jump with that big day.”
• Pole vault — Pacific’s Casie Cullinane cleared 11-0 to win the event. Sullivan’s Porscha Polanowski placed fourth.
“Casie went in with the goal of winning the pole vault, which she did by clearing 11 (feet),” Pacific Head Coach Justin Perriguey said. “While Saturday was a beautiful weather day, there was a pretty strong cross wind, which can be difficult to vault through. Casie has been really consistent this season making good heights even in adverse conditions.”
• Javelin — Hillsboro’s Halle Roland had the top throw of 135-4. Washington’s Sophia Olszowka finished sixth and St. Clair’s Emily Barkhurst seventh.
“They all did well at the meet and had good throws and jumps,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Garmer said of his athletes. “... Bursey is going to state for the second year in a row in the long jump. Desi threw her best throw of the season, 37-9.5, which qualified her for state for the first time. Our other two throwers for the girls, Jolee King and Emily Barkhurst, did a great job this season with Jolee coming in fifth on Saturday and Emily throwing her season best on Saturday.”