When the Union soccer Lady ’Cats host their Class 3 sectional game Tuesday, they won’t have to look far for scouting.
That’s because Union (24-1-1) already has faced Rolla (10-13-1), winning 10-0 at home April 10.
“We played Rolla and beat them earlier in the year,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We’re looking forward to having a nice crowd and a good game.”
Union is just happy to have a home playoff game. The Lady ’Cats were on the road throughout the playoffs, rolling up about 1,000 miles in travel to the sectional, quarterfinals and state tournament last year.
“We were a little jealous about not being able to host any games last year, but that’s just how the bracket worked out,” Fennessey said. “This year, it should be completely opposite. We’ll have a chance to get our fans out and pack Stierberger Stadium Tuesday and we’re looking forward to it.”
Union’s players are happy to host.
“We’re more comfortable at home, so it’s a big deal,” sophomore winger Kaylee Simpson said.
“This will be interesting,” junior goalkeeper Hannah Olive said. “It’s finally our turn to host it.”
Junior Emily Gaebe, who has scored 50 goals, feels it will be a good time.
“It’s going to be really fun,” Gaebe said.
The two schools were in the same district in the last two-year cycle. Rolla was shifted to a different district after St. Francis Borgia Regional moved to Class 3 this season.
Rolla was the second seed in the Class 3 District 10 Tournament in Camdenton and defeated the top-seeded host Lady Lakers Tuesday, 2-0.
Rolla won 3-0 over Marshfield Monday in the opening round.
Common Opponents
Besides the head-to-head game with Union, the teams have had several common opponents.
• St. Francis Borgia Regional — Union beat Borgia twice (3-0 and 9-0) while Rolla tied Borgia in the Rolla Tournament March 16.
• Northwest — Union won 4-1 in Springfield while Rolla tied 0-0 in the Rolla Tournament.
• Jefferson City — Union won 6-0 and Rolla lost 3-0.
• Helias — Union won 5-1 while Helias beat Rolla, 5-1.
• Pacific — Union won twice, 10-0 and 7-0. Rolla beat Pacific, 3-2.
• Webster Groves — Union tied 1-1 on a game ended due to darkness. Webster Groves beat Rolla, 6-1.
• Glendale — Union beat the Springfield school, 4-0. Glendale beat Rolla, 1-0.
Statistical Summary
In the 10-0 win over Rolla earlier this season, Union led 3-0 at the half and exploded for seven more goals to end the game two minutes before full time.
Gaebe led the way with four goals. She has scored 50 this season to go with 16 assists.
Freshman midfielder Logan Baeres netted two goals in the game. Baeres missed part of the season with an arm injury, but she’s back in the regular rotation again.
The other goals that night came from seniors Gigi Gore and Ella Keltner, junior Hailey Cloud and Simpson.
Sophomore Maddie Helling had four assists. Sophomore Emma Cloud contributed two assists. Hailey Cloud, senior Addie Davis, Gore and sophomore Kaitlyn Hobson each had one assist.
Senior Hannah Olive recorded the shutout, stopping two Rolla shots.
Union has spread out the offense this season. With the exception of Olive, every player who has been a varsity regular throughout the season has scored at least one goal.
Following Gaebe in the goal-scoring column are Hailey Cloud (19), Gore (11), Maliyah Minor (11), Simpson (10), Emma Cloud (nine), Helling (six), Baeres (five), Hobson (five) and Grace Weiss (five).
Emma Cloud leads the team in assists with 21. Gaebe is next with 16 while Hailey Cloud has 15. Hobson has 11 helpers and Helling has nine. Minor has posted eight assists and Keltner and Sami Starling each have six.
Olive has played all 26 games in goal, posting 20 shutouts. She’s allowed nine goals this season for a 0.40 GAA. She has a .929 save percentage.
“It’s pretty nice,” Olive said. “I’ve got to thank my defense. They cover me a lot. It’s all been a group effort. It’s a team thing, not just me.”
When Union made its run to fourth place last year, Olive was one of the top scorers.
“I normally play goal in club soccer,” Olive said. “When Lexi (Garlock) left, we had to fill that spot. There were girls better than me up top and they deserved it. I found my role in goal.”
Simpson said it’s not going to be easy.
“I think it’s going to take a lot of teamwork and hard work, a lot of dedication and motivation to move forward,” Simpson said. “We really want state this year. I think we work hard.”
Rolla’s district championship came after Camdenton won earlier on penalty kicks. This time, Carlee McCormack and Elsa Wise scored for Rolla and Kate Brand recorded a shutout in net.
Quarterfinals
The Union-Rolla winner will face either Glendale (16-7-1) or Carl Junction (12-10) in the quarterfinals Saturday, May 25.
Carl Junction was a 2-1 overtime winner over Webb City Wednesday. Union defeated Webb City, 10-0, at the Springfield Tournament.
If Union and Glendale win sectional games, Union will host the quarterfinal.
If Union and Carl Junction win sectional games, Carl Junction hosts the quarterfinal.
If Rolla wins, it would host the quarterfinal.
The quarterfinal winner will face the winner from Section 1 in the semifinals. That includes Cape Girardeau Central Windsor, Rockwood Summit and St. Joseph’s Academy.