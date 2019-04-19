If fans didn’t know about the Union soccer Lady ’Cats before now, they’re quickly learning that Union has one of the best girls soccer teams to watch.
The Lady ’Cats (14-1) swept both of their matches at the Helias Shootout.
Playing Friday against Notre Dame de Sion of Kansas City, Union prevailed, 1-0.
Returning Saturday morning, Union raced to a 7-0 win over Waynesville.
The Lady ’Cats have received attention from the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association in its initial Class 3 state poll.
Union was ranked fourth in the initial poll with one first-place vote.
Ranked ahead of the Lady ’Cats were St. Dominic, St. Joseph’s Academy and Rockwood Summit.
Notre Dame de Sion was ranked eighth in that poll.
Notre Dame de Sion
Facing Notre Dame de Sion Friday evening, Union got a first-half goal from Emily Gaebe to secure the win over the Storm, 1-0.
Gaebe, who made her mark in slicing through defenses while fighting off defenders, has added another dimension to her game. Gaebe’s header of a corner kick by Emma Cloud was the game’s lone marker.
Hannah Olive recorded the shutout in goal.
Waynesville
Playing an 8 a.m. match Saturday, it took Union a little bit to get going.
Union led 1-0 at the half and added six more goals during the second half against Waynesville’s Lady Tigers.
Gaebe once again led the way with two goals and two assists. She now has 31 goals and 12 assists to lead the St. Louis area in scoring with 74 points.
Netting one goal apiece were Logan Baeres, Emma Cloud, Hailey Cloud, Gigi Gore and Kaylee Simpson.
Hailey Cloud also had two assists while Baeres, Paige Schoonover and Erika Toelke had one assist apiece.
Olive stopped three shots for the shutout.
Helias
Returning to Jefferson City for the third time since Friday, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats picked up another win Monday.
Gaebe netted four goals as the Lady ’Cats (15-1) defeated Helias, 5-1.
Gaebe put Union on top four minutes into the game and Union never looked back.
Baeres scored two minutes after that goal with Gaebe drawing an assist to make it 2-0. That was crucial after Helias scored on a crossing pass to cut it to 2-1.
With 14 minutes to play in the opening half, Gaebe scored again after a free kick from Emma Cloud. Union carried that 3-1 lead to the half.
Gaebe netted two more goals in the second half as the Lady ’Cats breezed to the win.
Baeres, Emma Cloud, Hailey Cloud and Ella Keltner added assists in the game.
Olive stopped five shots in the victory.
Union will try to wrap up the Four Rivers Conference title Tuesday in Sullivan. Varsity action begins at 5 p.m.
That will be Union’s final game prior to next week’s Blue Cat Tournament, which is being co-hosted by Washington and Union.
Union is in the Red Pool with defending Class 2 state champion O’Fallon Christian and St. Francis Borgia Regional. The Lady ’Cats play Borgia Wednesday at Stierberger Stadium at 6:45 p.m. and O’Fallon Christian Thursday at Washington’s Scanlan Stadium at 5 p.m.
The final round takes place at Union Friday, April 26.
The Blue Pool consists of Washington, Ladue and Pacific.