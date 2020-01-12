All teams have off nights.
However, the sign of a good team is being able to win when that happens. And that’s just what the Union basketball Lady ’Cats accomplished Tuesday.
Union improved to 9-0 with a 45-42 home win over MICDS (6-4).
“It was probably the most off night we’ve had all season,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “I thought the two previous games were some of the better ones we’ve played. We’re going to have to figure some things out for sure. That’s just part of being at this point of the season. We’re starting to hit the ground.”
Union struggled hitting baskets from the field. The Lady ’Cats actually scored just under half of their points from the free-throw line, going 22-36 on the night. While Union hit free throws for much of the night, it struggled in the final minute to seal the win.
“We ended on a win,” Rapert said. “There’s one good thing that happened tonight, we won. We jumped on them and got up about 15. I’ve got to think that we played three games in three days and then had a break and then another game. We don’t play a lot of kids. Our legs might have been shot, but I’m not making any excuses. That’s two close games in a row, so we’ve won some games with adversity and that’s nice.”
Union led 9-4 after one quarter and 27-15 at the half. It was 32-23 through three quarters.
And then MICDS found its shooting range.
The Lady Rams got a trio of three-point shots from Jessica Brooks to close the gap.
Another three, from Alden Small, tied the game with 3:58 to play, 40-40.
Both teams had chances to score before Union found the range.
Julia Overstreet hit one of Union’s three three-point baskets with 1:49 to play, giving Union a 43-40 lead.
“That was a nice hustle play to get that three,” Rapert said.
But the game wasn’t anything close to over.
As MICDS struggled shooting the ball, and was limited to just a pair of Olivia Rickers free throws, Union failed to put the game out of reach by hitting just two of eight free-throw chances in the final minute after MICDS was forced to foul.
“Coming out with a win with all of those things, we were kind of lucky,” Rapert said.
Union used five players in the game and four of the five scored.
Emily Gaebe was the top scorer with 15 points. She went 7-10 from the free-throw line.
Reagan Rapert was next with 14 points. She had a three-point basket and went 7-12 from the free-throw line.
Overstreet scored nine points with one three-point basket. She was 4-8 from the free-throw line.
Megan Siedhoff netted seven points with a three-point basket. She was 4-6 from the free-throw line.
Jessi Clark was the other starter, having replaced the injured Maddie Helling. While she didn’t score, she did other things necessary for the win.
Brooks was the game’s leading scorer and she had 17 points with five of the six MICDS three-point baskets.
Zaire Harrell scored 10 points before fouling out.
Binta Fall netted eight points while going 6-6 from the free-throw line.
Small had three points while Ellie Gira and Olivia Rickers scored two points apiece.
“We didn’t rebound very well tonight and that’s an issue for us,” Rapert said. “We’ve got to get a little more gritty and win some hustle plays. Tonight was one of those nights where we gave their kids some confidence and they hit shots who hadn’t hit them earlier. That’s just how it goes when you let teams back into it.”
The Lady ’Cats are seeded third for next week’s Union Tournament. Union opens play Tuesday at 7 p.m. against St. Francis Borgia Regional.
Union is seeded behind Jefferson City (top-ranked team in Class 5) and Sullivan (ranked 10th in Class 4).