After opening the Four Rivers Conference with a 15-0 home win over Hermann Tuesday, the Union softball Lady ’Cats had to travel to defending league champion Sullivan Thursday.
Last year’s Class 3 third-place team defeated the Lady ’Cats (2-5, 1-1), 6-0. It was the closest game of the season for Sullivan (4-0, 2-0) so far this season.
Hermann
Hosting Hermann Tuesday, the Lady ’Cats took care of business to win in four innings, 15-0.
Union scored seven runs in the bottom of the first and added three in the second and four more in the third.
The final run crossed the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning.
“Games like this are good to get some younger players in to release some of those varsity jitters,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “We tried a few different things defensively.”
Kelsie Hardester pitched for the Lady ’Cats, allowing one hit and one hit batter. She struck out 10 of the 14 batters she faced.
“We didn’t really learn much from it,” Poggas said. “We didn’t have the chance because Kelsie did a great job and there weren’t many plays on defense. I’m really looking forward to watching her season progress.”
Offensively, Kelsey McPherson had three hits. Reagan Rapert recorded two hits, including a double.
Kelsie Hardester doubled while Ella Wells, Anna Scanlon, Emily Lowe and Kylie Hardester singled.
Union added seven walks. Rapert and Caroline Dunne walked twice. Sydney Eads, Scanlon and Lowe walked once.
Kelsie Hardester was hit by a pitch. Dunne and Lowe contributed sacrifice flies.
Rapert stole two bases. Logan Baeres and Alyssa Bush each had one steal.
Rapert and Wells each scored three times. Dunne and McPherson scored twice. Eads, Lowe, Kylie Hardester, Bush and Baeres scored once.
Lowe drove in three runs. Rapert and Scanlon had two RBIs apiece. Dunne and Kylie Hardester each had one RBI.
For Hermann, Maya Wideman had the hit, a single to right field. She then stole two bases.
Faith Payne was hit by a pitch.
Hannah Bockting pitched for Hermann, allowing 15 runs (12 earned) on 10 hits, seven walks and a hit batter.
Sullivan
Thursday’s game was Sullivan’s Homers 4 Hope recognition game and Kasen Halbert threw out a first pitch prior to the contest.
While Sullivan didn’t add to its home run count in the game, it cruised to the victory.
The Lady Eagles scored once in the first, three times in the third and twice in the fifth.
Sullivan outhit Union, 7-2 in the game.
Addison Purvis was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and one walk over six innings. Of the 18 outs she recorded, 17 were strikeouts. Blankenship struck out every Union batter at least once.
Jaedin Blankenship threw the final inning, striking out one.
Kelsie Hardester pitched for Union and held Sullivan to seven hits over six innings. All six runs were earned and she allowed three walks while fanning six.
Hannah Cox had three hits while Hanna Johanning doubled twice.
Purvis and Grace Glaser each doubled.
Madyson Stahl walked twice and Purvis walked once.
Stahl stole three bases. Alexis Johnson, Cox and Tracy Cotter each stole one base.
Stahl and Johanning scored twice. Cox and Johnson scored once.
Johanning and Kloey Blanton drove in two runs apiece. Purvis and Kayla Ulrich drove in one run apiece.
Kelsie Hardester and Eads had the hits for Union. Eads doubled. Kelsie Hardester drew the Union walk.